Future Watch Update - 13.11.23

QMJHL
Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
5 goals, 8 assists, 13 points in 14 games
Morin’s Wildcats dropped a pair of home contests this past weekend, beginning with a 6-5 shootout setback Friday night against Charlottetown.
He earned an assist on Moncton’s lone goal Saturday in a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Shawinigan Cataractes.
WHL
Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans
5 goals, 7 assists, 12 points in 11 games
Bell did not dress in any of the Americans’ three games this past week as he continues to recover from an upper body injury.
Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
4 goals, 8 assists, 12 points in 17 games
Lipinski earned First Star honours in a 4-3 Giants win over the Red Deer Rebels Wednesday night, tallying the game-winning goal while also chipping in with an assist.
He sits tied for the team lead in both assists (eight) and points (12).