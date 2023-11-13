News Feed

Say What - 'I Believe I Can Play At This Level'

Wolf Stands Tall But Flames Drop 4-1 Decision

Flames Fall in Ottawa
Say What - 'We're All Excited For Wolfie'

Wolf Gets The Nod In Net Tonight Against Senators

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Senators 11.11.23

5 Things - Flames @ Senators 11.11.23

Vernon's Confidence, Athleticism, Earned Him Spot in Hall of Fame

Say What - 'We Found A Way To Get A Point'

Never. Give. Up.

Say What - 'You Want To Start Off With A Big Win'

'400's A Great Milestone'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Leafs

5 Things - Flames @ Maple Leafs 10.11.23

Flames Recall Dustin Wolf

FlamesTV Podcast - Connor Zary on Catching Fire with the Flames

Say What - 'It's How You Respond Is Really What Matters'

FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Roar Back to Top Preds

Say What - 'Pretty Obvious That We Were The Better Team'

Future Watch Update - 13.11.23

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

QMJHL

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
5 goals, 8 assists, 13 points in 14 games

Morin’s Wildcats dropped a pair of home contests this past weekend, beginning with a 6-5 shootout setback Friday night against Charlottetown.

He earned an assist on Moncton’s lone goal Saturday in a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Shawinigan Cataractes.

WHL

Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans
5 goals, 7 assists, 12 points in 11 games

Bell did not dress in any of the Americans’ three games this past week as he continues to recover from an upper body injury.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
4 goals, 8 assists, 12 points in 17 games

Lipinski earned First Star honours in a 4-3 Giants win over the Red Deer Rebels Wednesday night, tallying the game-winning goal while also chipping in with an assist.

He sits tied for the team lead in both assists (eight) and points (12).

USHL

Cade Littler - Centre - Cedar Rapids Roughriders
8 goals, 3 assists, 11 points in 13 games

Littler missed out on Cedar Rapids’ two-game sweep at Muskegon as he recovers from an ailment.

NCAA

Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points in 7 games

Boltmann returned to the Fighting Irish lineup this past weekend, helping Notre Dame to a two-game sweep of Ohio State.

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Connecticut
2-4-0 record, 2.82 GAA, .897 save percentage

Sergeev suffered the loss Friday night as UConn dropped a 6-3 decision to Merrimack.

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
4 goals, 1 assist, 5 points in 9 games

Suniev’s Minutemen split a two-game weekend set with Vermont, with the freshman forward tallying his fourth goal of the season in Saturday’s 6-2 loss.

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Dynamo Moscow (MHL)
3-3-1, 2.48 GAA, .914 save percentage

Sweden

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Rogle BK U20
2 goals, 0 assists, 2 points in 4 games