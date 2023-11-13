Future Watch Update - 13.11.23

QMJHL

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats

5 goals, 8 assists, 13 points in 14 games

Morin’s Wildcats dropped a pair of home contests this past weekend, beginning with a 6-5 shootout setback Friday night against Charlottetown.

He earned an assist on Moncton’s lone goal Saturday in a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Shawinigan Cataractes.

WHL

Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans

5 goals, 7 assists, 12 points in 11 games

Bell did not dress in any of the Americans’ three games this past week as he continues to recover from an upper body injury.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants

4 goals, 8 assists, 12 points in 17 games

Lipinski earned First Star honours in a 4-3 Giants win over the Red Deer Rebels Wednesday night, tallying the game-winning goal while also chipping in with an assist.

He sits tied for the team lead in both assists (eight) and points (12).