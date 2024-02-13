Future Watch Update - 13.02.24

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

1920x1080_WEBSITE_ONLY
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

WHL

Sam Honzek - Left Wing - Vancouver Giants
8 goals, 13 assists, 21 points in 18 games

Honzek logged a goal and an assist Friday in Vancouver’s 3-1 win at Seattle, then helped the team to a 7-2 win the following night against Wenatchee.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
15 goals, 30 assists, 45 points in 50 games

Lipinski picked up a goal and two assists over Vancouver’s two wins this past weekend; the Giants are 7-0-1 in their last eight games and sit sixth in the WHL’s Western Conference.

Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans
21 goals, 21 assists, 42 points in 43 games

Bell had an assist Wednesday in a 4-1 win at Wenatchee.

OHL

Hunter Brzustewicz - Defence - Kitchener Rangers
8 goals, 63 assists, 71 points in 51 games

Brzustewicz had two helpers Friday as the Rangers dropped a road contest in Kingston.

QMJHL

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
9 goals, 27 assists, 36 points in 41 games

BCHL

Cade Littler - Centre - Penticton Vees
8 goals, 11 assists, 19 points in 20 games

Littler collected a goal and two assists in his lone action of the weekend, an 8-0 Vees victory against Prince George.

NCAA

Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame
0 goals, 1 assist, 1 point in 24 games

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Connecticut
5-6-0 record, 2.45 GAA, .921 save percentage

Sergeev made 29 saves in a 2-0 setback Friday against Mass.

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
9 goals, 10 assists, 19 points in 25 games

Suniev scored the game-winner Saturday against UConn, helping the Minutemen earn a weekend sweep.

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Dynamo Moscow (MHL)
10-4-3, 1.94 GAA, .932 save percentage

Daniil Chechelev - Goaltender - Ryazan-VDV (VHL)
0-1-0, 3.10 GAA, .880 save percentage (KHL)

2-2-0, 2.52 GAA, .926 save percentage (VHL)

Sweden

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Rogle BK
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 point in 4 games (SHL)
3 goals, 5 assists, 8 points in 18 games (U20)

Finland

Topi Ronni - Centre - Tappara
1 goal, 1 assist, 2 points in 22 games (Liiga)
8 goals, 14 assists, 22 points in 13 games (U20)

Joni Jurmo - Defence - KooKoo
1 goal, 4 assists, 5 points in 39 games

