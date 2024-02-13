Future Watch Update - 13.02.24

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants

15 goals, 30 assists, 45 points in 50 games

Lipinski picked up a goal and two assists over Vancouver’s two wins this past weekend; the Giants are 7-0-1 in their last eight games and sit sixth in the WHL’s Western Conference.

Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans

21 goals, 21 assists, 42 points in 43 games

Bell had an assist Wednesday in a 4-1 win at Wenatchee.