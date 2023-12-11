Future Watch Update - 11.12.23

WHL

Sam Honzek - Left Wing - Vancouver Giants

3 goals, 5 assists, 8 points in 5 games

Honzek ran his point streak up to four games in a pair of outings with the Giants this past week, beginning with a one-assist effort Friday in a 4-1 setback at Everett.

He scored once, and assisted on another goal Saturday in Vancouver’s 8-7 overtime loss to the Silvertips.

Honzek departed for his native Slovakia Sunday in advance of the 2024 World Juniors, which get underway Dec. 26 in Gothenburg, Sweden; he’s represented his country in each of the last two tournaments.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants

10 goals, 16 assists, 26 points in 29 games

Lipinski is up to nine points in the month of December after a productive weekend offensively for the Giants.

On Friday in Everett, he recorded his 10th goal of the season as Vancouver dropped a 4-1 decision to the Silvertips.

The following night, Lipinski scored twice, including the Teddy Bear Toss goal for the Giants in a barn-burner against Everett. He also added two assists and earned Second Star honours in a game the Silvertips won 8-7 in overtime.