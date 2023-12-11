Future Watch Update - 11.12.23

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

1920x1080_WEBSITE_ONLY
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

WHL

Sam Honzek - Left Wing - Vancouver Giants
3 goals, 5 assists, 8 points in 5 games

Honzek ran his point streak up to four games in a pair of outings with the Giants this past week, beginning with a one-assist effort Friday in a 4-1 setback at Everett.

He scored once, and assisted on another goal Saturday in Vancouver’s 8-7 overtime loss to the Silvertips.

Honzek departed for his native Slovakia Sunday in advance of the 2024 World Juniors, which get underway Dec. 26 in Gothenburg, Sweden; he’s represented his country in each of the last two tournaments.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
10 goals, 16 assists, 26 points in 29 games

Lipinski is up to nine points in the month of December after a productive weekend offensively for the Giants.

On Friday in Everett, he recorded his 10th goal of the season as Vancouver dropped a 4-1 decision to the Silvertips.

The following night, Lipinski scored twice, including the Teddy Bear Toss goal for the Giants in a barn-burner against Everett. He also added two assists and earned Second Star honours in a game the Silvertips won 8-7 in overtime.

Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans
12 goals, 13 assists, 25 points in 21 games

Bell put up four points this past weekend, helping the Americans to a pair of wins against U.S. Division rivals.

On Friday, he factored in with one assist in a 4-1 victory at Seattle; the following night, Bell scored twice, added an assist and was named the game’s Second Star as Tri-City upended Wenatchee 9-3.

QMJHL

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
5 goals, 15 assists, 20 points in 24 games

Morin helped out with a pair of assists as the Wildcats collected five of a possible six points during a three-game swing last week.

Thursday evening, he had one helper in a 6-3 victory at Sherbrooke; he recorded his 15th assist of the season Saturday as Moncton dropped a 4-3 overtime decision at Shawinigan.

BCHL

Cade Littler - Centre - Penticton Vees
1 goal, 5 assists, 6 points in 7 games

Littler scored his first goal as a Vee Wednesday at Merritt, counting the game-winner in a 2-1 victory.

His Penticton squad dropped both ends of a home-and-home with Salmon Arm Friday and Saturday; Littler contributed with an assist on the Vees’ only goal in a 2-1 setback Saturday evening.

NCAA

Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points in 14 games

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Connecticut
2-4-0 record, 2.82 GAA, .897 save percentage

Sergeev and the Huskies are off for the holidays and are next in action Dec. 31.

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
7 goals, 5 assists, 12 points in 15 games

Suniev had a huge week, collecting six points as UMass swept a two-game home set versus Alaska-Anchorage.

On Friday, he scored twice, and added three assists, as the Minutemen claimed an 11-2 victory.

He chipped in with another goal, his seventh of the season, in Massachusetts’ 3-2 win Saturday.

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Dynamo Moscow (MHL)
6-3-1, 2.09 GAA, .925 save percentage

Yegorov’s Dynamo club was idle last week; they’re next in action Dec. 14.

Sweden

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Rogle BK
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 point in 1 game (SHL)
2 goals, 3 assists, 5 points in 11 games (U20)

Finland

Topi Ronni - Centre - Tappara
1 goal, 1 assists, 2 points in 14 games (Liiga)
4 goals, 3 assists, 7 points in 4 games (U20)

News Feed

5 Things - Flames @ Avalanche 11.12.23

5 Things - Flames @ Avalanche
FlamesTV Podcast - Comeback Stalls

FlamesTV Podcast - Comeback Stalls
Say What - 'Couple Really Tough Breaks'

Say What - 'Couple Really Tough Breaks'
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Devils - 09.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Devils - 09.12.23
Flames Recall Matt Coronato

Flames Recall Matt Coronato
5 Things - Flames @ Devils 09.12.23

5 Things - Flames @ Devils
Say What - 'Contributions From More Players'

Say What - 'Contributions From More Players'
FlamesTV Podcast - Third-Period Surge

FlamesTV Podcast - Third-Period Surge
Say What - 'A Gutsy Effort'

Say What - 'A Gutsy Effort'
Flames rally to beat Hurricanes

Flames 'Storm' Back
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Hurricanes - 07.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Hurricanes - 07.12.23
Flames Turn To Wolf For 'Canes Clash

'Got Some Swagger About Him'
Say What - 'Bring It Every Shift'

Say What - 'Bring It Every Shift'
5 Things - Flames vs. Hurricanes 07.12.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Hurricanes
Say What - 'We Have To Execute'

Say What - 'We Have To Execute'
FlamesTV Podcast - Tough Start Proves Costly

FlamesTV Podcast - Tough Start Proves Costly
Say What - 'We Weren't Good Enough'

Say What - 'We Weren't Good Enough'
Flames Fall To Wild

Flames Fall To Wild