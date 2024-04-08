Future Watch Update - 08.04.24

OHL

Hunter Brzustewicz - Defence - Kitchener Rangers

13 goals, 79 assists, 92 points in 67 games (regular season)

0 goals, 4 assists, 4 points in 5 games (playoffs)

Brzustewicz and the Rangers take a 3-2 series lead into Tuesday’s Game 6 of their first-round series with the Erie Otters.

The Kitchener defenceman has assists in back-to-back games, including a helper in the Rangers’ 3-2 overtime victory in Game 5 Friday night.

Brzustewicz also figured prominently in the annual OHL Coaches Poll released last week.

Among Western Conference players, he was voted the Smartest Player, second-best Offensive Defenceman and third-best Playmaker.