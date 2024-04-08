Future Watch Update - 08.04.24

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

WHL

Sam Honzek - Left Wing - Vancouver Giants
10 goals, 21 assists, 31 points in 33 games (regular season)
2 goals, 0 assists, 2 points in 5 games (playoffs)

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
24 goals, 42 assists, 66 points in 67 games (regular season)
0 goals, 3 assists, 3 points in 5 games (playoffs)

Honzek, Lipinski and the Giants were eliminated from the WHL playoffs Sunday by the Everett Silvertips, falling in five games in their first-round series.

Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans
33 goals, 31 assists, 64 points in 59 games

Bell made his first AHL appearance of the 2023-24 season Friday night in Bakersfield, helping the Wranglers to a 5-2 win over the Condors.

OHL

Hunter Brzustewicz - Defence - Kitchener Rangers
13 goals, 79 assists, 92 points in 67 games (regular season)
0 goals, 4 assists, 4 points in 5 games (playoffs)

Brzustewicz and the Rangers take a 3-2 series lead into Tuesday’s Game 6 of their first-round series with the Erie Otters.

The Kitchener defenceman has assists in back-to-back games, including a helper in the Rangers’ 3-2 overtime victory in Game 5 Friday night.

Brzustewicz also figured prominently in the annual OHL Coaches Poll released last week. 

Among Western Conference players, he was voted the Smartest Player, second-best Offensive Defenceman and third-best Playmaker.

QMJHL

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
12 goals, 37 assists, 49 points in 58 games (regular season)
0 goals, 3 assists, 3 points in 4 games (playoffs)

Morin and the Wildcats saw their season come to an end Wednesday night in Chicoutimi, as they suffered a first-round sweep at the hands of the Sagueneens.

BCHL

Cade Littler - Centre - Penticton Vees
9 goals, 12 assists, 21 points in 24 games (regular season)

Littler remains sidelined with an injury and did not dress in either of Penticton’s victories this past weekend.

The Vees lead their first-round series 2-0 with the best-of-seven affair now shifting to Prince George.

NCAA

Jake Boltmann - Defence - Notre Dame
0 goals, 2 assists, 2 points in 30 games

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Connecticut
8-8-0 record, 2.70 GAA, .913 save percentage

Sergeev entered the NCAA’s transfer portal following the conclusion of his season and last week, announced on his Instagram that he will be moving to Penn State for the 2024-25 campaign.

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
12 goals, 13 assists, 25 points in 36 games

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Dynamo Moscow (MHL)
10-8-3, 2.46 GAA, .917 save percentage

Daniil Chechelev - Goaltender - Ryazan-VDV (VHL)
0-1-0, 3.10 GAA, .880 save percentage (KHL)
2-3-0, 3.10 GAA, .908 save percentage (VHL)

Sweden

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Rogle BK
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points in 7 games (SHL)
3 goals, 8 assists, 11 points in 27 games (U20 - regular season)
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points in 3 games (U20 - playoffs)

Hurtig’s season with Rogle BK has come to a close, but he’s been on loan at third-division Kristianstads IK, who are seeking promotion.

He notched an assist Saturday in Kristianstad's 1-0 win over Hudiksvall, and has appeared in four contests with the club during their promotion playoffs.

Finland

Joni Jurmo - Defence - KooKoo
1 goal, 4 assists, 5 points in 46 games

