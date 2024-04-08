Future Watch Update - 08.04.24

WHL
Sam Honzek - Left Wing - Vancouver Giants
10 goals, 21 assists, 31 points in 33 games (regular season)
2 goals, 0 assists, 2 points in 5 games (playoffs)
Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
24 goals, 42 assists, 66 points in 67 games (regular season)
0 goals, 3 assists, 3 points in 5 games (playoffs)
Honzek, Lipinski and the Giants were eliminated from the WHL playoffs Sunday by the Everett Silvertips, falling in five games in their first-round series.
Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans
33 goals, 31 assists, 64 points in 59 games
Bell made his first AHL appearance of the 2023-24 season Friday night in Bakersfield, helping the Wranglers to a 5-2 win over the Condors.