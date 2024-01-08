Future Watch Update - 08.01.24

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

240108_FW_1920
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

WHL

Sam Honzek - Left Wing - Vancouver Giants
3 goals, 4 assists, 7 points in 5 games

Honzek finished the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship with four points (3G, 1A) for his native Slovakia, who suffered a quarter-final defeat at the hands of Finland.

The Flames’ first-rounder will re-join a Vancouver Giants squad that started its East Division road swing with a 4-0 win in Brandon Saturday night.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
11 goals, 23 assists, 34 points in 37 games

Lipinski surpassed 100 career WHL points this past Wednesday, when he collected two assists in a wild 5-4 overtime win over the Calgary Hitmen.

He added two more helpers - and was named the game’s Second Star - as the Giants blanked the Wheat Kings 4-0 in Brandon on Saturday.

Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans
15 goals, 15 assists, 30 points in 28 games

Bell lit the lamp twice Friday night, including the game-winning goal, as the Americans kicked off their Central Division road trip with a 3-0 victory at Lethbridge.

QMJHL

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
8 goals, 20 assists, 28 points in 31 games

Morin and the Wildcats moved to within two points of second-place Halifax in the QMJHL’s Eastern Conference with a pair of wins this past weekend.

The defenceman earned an assist Friday in a 4-1 win over those same Mooseheads, then scored once and added two helpers the following evening in a 6-2 victory at Saint John.

BCHL

Cade Littler - Centre - Penticton Vees
4 goals, 7 assists, 11 points in 13 games

Littler put up a goal and assist in Penticton’s two-game weekend split Friday and Saturday at Prince George.

NCAA

Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points in 18 games

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Connecticut
2-4-0 record, 2.82 GAA, .897 save percentage

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
8 goals, 6 assists, 14 points in 18 games

Suniev fired home his eighth goal of the season Friday in the Minutemen’s 3-3 draw with UConn.

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Dynamo Moscow (MHL)
7-4-3, 1.99 GAA, .929 save percentage

Sweden

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Rogle BK
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 point in 1 game (SHL)
3 goals, 3 assists, 6 points in 13 games (U20)

Hurtig returned to Rogle’s U20 side this past weekend and scored his third goal of the season Saturday in a 5-2 win over Farjestad.

Finland

Topi Ronni - Centre - Tappara
1 goal, 1 assist, 2 points in 19 games (Liiga)
4 goals, 6 assists, 10 points in 7 games (U20)

