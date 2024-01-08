Future Watch Update - 08.01.24

WHL

Sam Honzek - Left Wing - Vancouver Giants

3 goals, 4 assists, 7 points in 5 games

Honzek finished the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship with four points (3G, 1A) for his native Slovakia, who suffered a quarter-final defeat at the hands of Finland.

The Flames’ first-rounder will re-join a Vancouver Giants squad that started its East Division road swing with a 4-0 win in Brandon Saturday night.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants

11 goals, 23 assists, 34 points in 37 games

Lipinski surpassed 100 career WHL points this past Wednesday, when he collected two assists in a wild 5-4 overtime win over the Calgary Hitmen.

He added two more helpers - and was named the game’s Second Star - as the Giants blanked the Wheat Kings 4-0 in Brandon on Saturday.

Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans

15 goals, 15 assists, 30 points in 28 games

Bell lit the lamp twice Friday night, including the game-winning goal, as the Americans kicked off their Central Division road trip with a 3-0 victory at Lethbridge.