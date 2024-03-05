Future Watch Update - 05.03.24

WHL

Sam Honzek - Left Wing - Vancouver Giants

9 goals, 18 assists, 27 points in 27 games

Honzek and the Giants are 10-0-1 at home since the calendar flipped to 2024, thanks most recently to a 5-2 win over Seattle Sunday in which the Slovak forward logged an assist.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants

17 goals, 38 assists, 55 points in 59 games

Lipinski recorded six points (1g, 5a) over Vancouver’s three-game weekend, capping off the busy three days with three helpers and a First Star performance Sunday.