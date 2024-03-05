Future Watch Update - 05.03.24

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

WHL

Sam Honzek - Left Wing - Vancouver Giants
9 goals, 18 assists, 27 points in 27 games

Honzek and the Giants are 10-0-1 at home since the calendar flipped to 2024, thanks most recently to a 5-2 win over Seattle Sunday in which the Slovak forward logged an assist.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
17 goals, 38 assists, 55 points in 59 games

Lipinski recorded six points (1g, 5a) over Vancouver’s three-game weekend, capping off the busy three days with three helpers and a First Star performance Sunday.

Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans
27 goals, 26 assists, 53 points in 51 games

OHL

Hunter Brzustewicz - Defence - Kitchener Rangers
12 goals, 72 assists, 84 points in 59 games

Brzustewicz put up back-to-back multi-point games this past weekend, registering two assists Friday in a 4-3 OT win over London.

He then scored, and later assisted on the overtime decider Saturday as the Rangers got past the Kingston Frontenacs 3-2.

QMJHL

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
9 goals, 32 assists, 41 points in 49 games

BCHL

Cade Littler - Centre - Penticton Fees
9 goals, 12 assists, 21 points in 24 games

Littler did not dress in Penticton’s two games this past weekend at Langley and Coquitlam.

NCAA

Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame
0 goals, 2 assists, 2 points in 28 games

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Connecticut
6-7-0 record, 2.77 GAA, .912 save percentage

Sergeev turned aside 35 shots Friday as UConn knocked off Northeastern 4-3.

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
12 goals, 13 assists, 25 points in 31 games

Suniev enjoyed a three-point outing Saturday, scoring once before later assisting on the game-tying and game-winning goals as UMass completed a two-game sweep against UMass-Lowell.

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Dynamo Moscow (MHL)
10-8-3, 2.46 GAA, .917 save percentage

Yegorov and Dynamo Moscow begin their MHL Round of 16 series Friday against Alma.

Daniil Chechelev - Goaltender - Ryazan-VDV (VHL)
0-1-0, 3.10 GAA, .880 save percentage (KHL)
2-3-0, 3.10 GAA, .908 save percentage (VHL)

Sweden

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Rogle BK
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 point in 7 games (SHL)
3 goals, 7 assists, 10 points in 23 games (U20)

Finland

Topi Ronni - Centre - Tappara
1 goal, 1 assist, 2 points in 22 games (Liiga)
9 goals, 20 assists, 29 points in 18 games (U20)

Joni Jurmo - Defence - KooKoo
1 goal, 4 assists, 5 points in 45 games

