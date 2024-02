Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants

14 goals, 28 assists, 42 points in 48 games

Lipinski helped the Giants improve to 5-0-1 in their last six games; he went 20/27 in the face-off circle Friday night against the first-place Prince George Cougars.

Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans

21 goals, 19 assists, 40 points in 41 games

Bell’s week was highlighted by a two-point performance (1g, 1a) Saturday night as the Americans knocked off rival Spokane 6-3.