Future Watch Update - 01.01.24

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants

11 goals, 19 assists, 30 points in 35 games

Lipinski became the first Flames CHL prospect to surpass the 30-point mark this season when he collected an assist Dec. 27 against Victoria.

Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans

13 goals, 15 assists, 28 points in 26 games

Bell collected three points this past week, earning two assists Wednesday in Tri-City’s 6-5 overtime loss to Portland.

He added a powerplay marker in a New Year’s Eve setback versus Spokane.

QMJHL

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats

7 goals, 17 assists, 24 points in 29 games

Morin found the scoresheet in two of Moncton’s three games this past week, scoring a goal in the Wildcats’ loss at Acadie-Bathurst Wednesday.

He closed out 2023 with his seventh tally of the season as Moncton dropped a 4-3 shootout decision to Charlottetown on New Year’s Eve.