Battle Barrage

Hanifin's three points power Flames past Oilers 6-3

By Ryan Dittrick
EDMONTON – Calling it now: there won’t be a game – then, now or in the final eight weeks of the season – that tops this one.

There can’t be.

Not with the emotion, the loathing, the cantankerous theatre of it all that made this night feel more like a playoff affair than anything close to your typical, regular-season encounter.

This felt different.

And of course, the best ‘feeling’ of all is hopping the plane back to Calgary with a big two points on board.

Noah Hanifin scored twice as part of a three-point effort, while Nazem Kadri, Martin Pospisil, Dryden Hunt and Blake Coleman added singles in a 6-3 win over the Oilers on Saturday at Rogers Place. With Jacob Markstrom not feeling "100%," Dan Vladar got the start between the pipes and had a sensational night, stopping 32 of 35 in the victory.

With the win, the Flames improve to 28-25-5 on the year and are only three points back of the final playoff spot.

"Our first period was a good period and I thought we did a lot of good things and probably frustrated them a bit with how we were playing," said Head Coach Ryan Huska. "So, it was a night where I thought we had a pretty complete effort from pretty much everybody in our lineup tonight."

Andrei Kuzmenko did not play as he was "not well," according to Head Coach Ryan Huska. However, Jakob Pelletier was back in the fold after missing four games with an upper-body injury.

The Flames – who spoke at length about playing on their toes and having a better first period than in the previous BOA – got the start they were looking for, cashing the game’s opening goal a scant two minutes in.

Hanifin made a phenomenal play at the defensive blueline, stepping up and disrupting an Evan Bouchard zone entry. From there, Walker Duehr took off and with Kadri making it a 2-on-1 in transition, not even Connor McDavid’s best (and illegal) efforts on the backcheck could deny the Flames’ leading scorer.

His backhand tip of Duehr’s gorgeous little flip pass beat Stuart Skinner upstairs, giving him Kadri his 21st of the season.

"That's the pack mentality right there that we've been preaching about," Kadri said. "Character win in a tough building against a good team, it feels good. ... (We) tried to come out and set the tone, which is something we've been focusing on the last few games and it's been working."

Oh, and the visitors weren’t done.

Connor Zary did his best Duehr impression and sprung Pospisil with a lovely dish over the sticks of two defenders – and with a clear look from inside the left circle, the Flames made it 2-0 with a rip over Skinner’s glove hand at 9:11.

Brayden Pachal grabbed the other assist to record his first point as a Flame.

Moments after, Skinner received a Bronx Cheer from the Rogers Place faithful after handling a simple dump-in. 

The Flames made it a 3-0 game at 15:53 when Mikael Backlund stopped up and drew two defenders at the far wall, opening a seam for Hanifin to step into, quickly corral the captain’s pass and bury his 10th of the season.

"It was a great team effort tonight," Hanifin said. "We needed to get a win against those guys. I think we've had a tough time playing them lately and I thought we had a really good start to the game, and I thought we had a lot of emotion and passion. That's something you've got to do when you play a team with that much skill. I thought it was a really complete game for us."

The Oilers got themselves back in the game with – you guessed it – a powerplay goal at 18:28. With Rasmus Andersson in the box, McDavid
found Hyman at the side of the net, who banged home the bouncing puck to secure his first of the night.

Seconds before the goal, Leon Draisaitl barreled into Vladar as he cut across the paint, but there was no call and the Flames puck-stopper was forced to scramble back into position.

Tempers flared with time winding down in the period, resulting in numerous penalties to both teams.

First, McDavid gave Andersson a shot near the benches and both earned a trip to the sin bin after exchanging face washes. Then, at the buzzer, Jonathan Huberdeau took a healthy (but clean) run at Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and the wrestling continued before finally being separated by the officials.

Shots on goal favoured the Flames 12-8 after one, but the homeside carried the play in the final five minutes of the period.

A trend that continued in the early part of the middle frame.

Hyman’s second of the game – and team-leading 37th of the season – cut the deficit to one at 4:34, as he got in behind the defence, took a breakaway feed from Draisaitl and went backhand-shelf on Vladar.

But the Flames pushed back.

Hard.

They nearly got the goal back at the seven-minute mark of the period when Oliver Kylington had a pair of golden opportunities from between the hashmarks, but Skinner came up with two lunging stops to keep his team in the game and bring the sold-out crowd to its feet.

Emotions were bubbling all night and they finally boiled over with 10:54 left when Blake Coleman – who was in the middle of everything all night – went toe-to-toe with Mattias Janmark, catching the Oiler with a stiff right on the button and sending him to the room for repairs.

"One of the parts that we liked about our game tonight was the emotion we did show, but we thought it was controlled, too," Huska said. "And that hasn't been something our team has been known for this year, but it was nice to see tonight."

That seemed to spur the visitors, who went out and scored two quick ones to take control of the game.

Hunt got the party started with his first of the season (and first as a Flame) with an absolutely beautiful shot upstairs, capping a minute of straight pressure that saw Oliver Kylington undress Corey Perry, before Huberdeau found Hunt with a sublime pass into the slot.

Hanifin then restored the Flames’ three-goal cushion with his second of the evening, converting a gorgeous cross-ice feed from Connor Zary on the powerplay.

"We've got some nerves of steel in here," Kadri said of his team's composure after Edmonton cut the lead to one. "We've got to stay on that."

Coleman scored into the empty net with 7:09 to play in the third to make it 6-2, before Nugent-Hopkins pounced on a loose puck and made a nice move on the backhand to bring the Oilers back within three with 3:44 on the clock.

But they would get no closer.

"We need wins no matter who we're playing, no matter where it is," Zary said. "So, it's huge for us. They came into our building a month ago and kind of took control of that game right from the start, and we wanted to come back here and do the same to them. I think we were successful at that, and we want to keep pushing and building on these last few games."

The Lineup:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Dryden Hunt
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

Defence

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender

Dan Vladar - Starter
Jacob Markstrom

Scratches: Andrei Kuzmenko ("not well," according to Head Coach Ryan Huska), Dennis Gilbert, Jordan Oesterle

They Said It:

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 31, EDM 35

Powerplay: CGY 1-for-4, EDM 1-for-3

Faceoffs: CGY 50%, EDM 50%

Blocked Shots: CGY 25, EDM 12

Hits: CGY 30, EDM 27

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 16, EDM 33

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 7, EDM 15

Up Next:

The Flames return to the friendly confines of the Scotiabank Saddledome for three straight, beginning on Tuesday against the LA Kings (click here for tickets).

