Battle Barrage

"It was a great team effort tonight," Hanifin said. "We needed to get a win against those guys. I think we've had a tough time playing them lately and I thought we had a really good start to the game, and I thought we had a lot of emotion and passion. That's something you've got to do when you play a team with that much skill. I thought it was a really complete game for us."

The Oilers got themselves back in the game with – you guessed it – a powerplay goal at 18:28. With Rasmus Andersson in the box, McDavid

found Hyman at the side of the net, who banged home the bouncing puck to secure his first of the night.

Seconds before the goal, Leon Draisaitl barreled into Vladar as he cut across the paint, but there was no call and the Flames puck-stopper was forced to scramble back into position.

Tempers flared with time winding down in the period, resulting in numerous penalties to both teams.

First, McDavid gave Andersson a shot near the benches and both earned a trip to the sin bin after exchanging face washes. Then, at the buzzer, Jonathan Huberdeau took a healthy (but clean) run at Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and the wrestling continued before finally being separated by the officials.

Shots on goal favoured the Flames 12-8 after one, but the homeside carried the play in the final five minutes of the period.

A trend that continued in the early part of the middle frame.

Hyman’s second of the game – and team-leading 37th of the season – cut the deficit to one at 4:34, as he got in behind the defence, took a breakaway feed from Draisaitl and went backhand-shelf on Vladar.

But the Flames pushed back.

Hard.

They nearly got the goal back at the seven-minute mark of the period when Oliver Kylington had a pair of golden opportunities from between the hashmarks, but Skinner came up with two lunging stops to keep his team in the game and bring the sold-out crowd to its feet.

Emotions were bubbling all night and they finally boiled over with 10:54 left when Blake Coleman – who was in the middle of everything all night – went toe-to-toe with Mattias Janmark, catching the Oiler with a stiff right on the button and sending him to the room for repairs.

"One of the parts that we liked about our game tonight was the emotion we did show, but we thought it was controlled, too," Huska said. "And that hasn't been something our team has been known for this year, but it was nice to see tonight."

That seemed to spur the visitors, who went out and scored two quick ones to take control of the game.

Hunt got the party started with his first of the season (and first as a Flame) with an absolutely beautiful shot upstairs, capping a minute of straight pressure that saw Oliver Kylington undress Corey Perry, before Huberdeau found Hunt with a sublime pass into the slot.