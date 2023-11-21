Hot Climate!

SEATTLE - What's better than keeping a streak alive with a big win over your division rival?

Easy.

How about keeping the streak alive with a big win, courtesy of your top players, with a pair of memorable milestones fuelling the comeback?

Andrew Mangiapane scored his 100th career goal to tie the game with 4:07 to play in the third period, before Rasmus Andersson tallied in OT - thanks to an assist from Mikael Backlund, as the captain recorded his 500th career point - and the Flames walked away with a 4-3, come-from-behind victory over the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

"I told Tanny (Chris Tanev) I was going to end it – so I kind of felt like I had to," Andersson laughed, before describing his epic celebration where he stared down the Seattle faithful. "When it's an overtime winner, you're not really thinking about your celebration, it just comes to you. A lot of emotions today, you know. It's a big divisional matchup, so a lot of emotions and it's a good start to our road trip.”

Elias Lindholm and Jonathan Huberdeau rounded out the offence, while Andersson added a pair of helpers and Dan Vladar had a superb night between the pipes, finishing with 28 stops.

The Flames have now won all six trips they've made to the Emerald City.