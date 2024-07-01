Flames Sign Goalie Devin Cooley

Former Shark inks two-year contract

The Calgary Flames announce today that they have signed goaltender Devin Cooley to a two-year contract.

Cooley, a native of Los Gatos, CA, made his NHL debut in 2023-24 as a member of the San Jose Sharks, seeing 301:29 minutes of action with a 2-3-1 record. The 27-year-old recorded his first NHL win with a 34 save-effort in a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on April 6th, 2024.

The first year of Cooley’s contract will be a two-way deal and will transition to a one-way deal the following season.

TERM: Two-year, two-way (year one) one-way (year two) 

AAV: $775,000

DEVIN COOLEY – GOALTENDER

BORN: Los Gatos, CA DATE: May 25, 1997

HEIGHT: 6’5” WEIGHT: 192 lbs. CATCHES: Left

