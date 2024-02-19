Cleared For Takeoff

That's more like it.

The Flames got six goals - five unanswered - en route to an emphatic 6-3 doubling of the Jets at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Nazem Kadri led the way with two goals and an assist, while Oliver Kylington, Blake Coleman, Jonathan Huberdeau and Andrew Mangiapane also tickled the twine on an afternoon that saw Jacob Markstrom become the fifth Flames goaltender in franchise history to record 100 wins for the club.

The Flames struck first on a sensational solo effort from Kylington, who strode down the ice after breaking up a rush at the Calgary blue-line.

Kylington drove down the middle of the ice, then from the bottom of the right circle back-handed the puck under the glove hand of Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck.

It was a special, sentimental moment for the Flames blueliner - the goal marked his first on NHL ice since the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"I saw ice, so I just tried to take it and use what I could with it," Kylington said post-game. "I’m happy it went in."