Cleared For Takeoff

The Flames get back in the win column with come-from-behind triumph over Jets

By Chris Wahl
That's more like it.

The Flames got six goals - five unanswered - en route to an emphatic 6-3 doubling of the Jets at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Nazem Kadri led the way with two goals and an assist, while Oliver Kylington, Blake Coleman, Jonathan Huberdeau and Andrew Mangiapane also tickled the twine on an afternoon that saw Jacob Markstrom become the fifth Flames goaltender in franchise history to record 100 wins for the club.

The Flames struck first on a sensational solo effort from Kylington, who strode down the ice after breaking up a rush at the Calgary blue-line.

Kylington drove down the middle of the ice, then from the bottom of the right circle back-handed the puck under the glove hand of Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck.

It was a special, sentimental moment for the Flames blueliner - the goal marked his first on NHL ice since the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"I saw ice, so I just tried to take it and use what I could with it," Kylington said post-game. "I’m happy it went in."

But the early lead was short-lived.

Former Flame Sean Monahan put his stamp on the contest early, and bolstered the visitors to a 3-1 lead before the game was 12 minutes old, scoring a natural hat-trick that included two powerplay markers.

Coleman cut the deficit to 3-2 at the 14:09 mark, banging home a centring feed from Mangiapane for his team-leading 22nd goal of the season.

Markstrom made 10 saves in the opening frame, his best coming with a snazzy glove grab off a Monahan snap shot with 3:30 remaining in the period.

Monahan was sent to the penalty box early in the second period, and the Flames took advantage, thanks to a nifty Kadri deflection at 4:58.

Kadri tipped a MacKenzie Weegar point shot past a screened Hellebuyck for his 18th goal of the season, evening the score at 3-3.

Calgary continued to press in the middle stanza - outshooting Winnipeg 12-8 - and finally re-claimed the lead with 3:54 left on the clock.

Yegor Sharangovich danced around Jets defenceman Neal Pionk, then from the left circle directed a puck to the slot that took a Flames bounce onto the tape of Rasmus Andersson.

He then zipped a pass to his right to Huberdeau, who fired a no-doubter past Hellebuyck for his ninth goal of the season.

The Flames continued to hold the balance of the play into the third, getting an insurance marker at 13:18 thanks to Mangiapane, who benefitted from a gorgeous Kadri setup for his 11th goal of the season.

Kadri danced through the neutral zone, then cut right to left across the Jets end before zipping a puck back across to Mangiapane, who one-timed a puck past Hellebuyck.

Kadri salted the game away with an empty-net marker with 1:57 to play.

"Right from the beginning of the year, this team has always kind of stuck with it," head coach Ryan Huska said of Monday's win, "so I think when you look at this game, the save that Jacob made, could have made it 4-1 at that situation and that’s probably game over.

"Then sticking with it and finding a way to score that goal at the end of the first period; from that point, I thought we managed it pretty well."

"For 50, 55 minutes, I mean that was a pretty complete game from us besides, you know, a few minutes where they scored a few goals back-to-back," Kadri added. "Besides that, a very good effort."

Markstrom, who made 28 saves, joins Miikka Kiprusoff, Mike Vernon, Dan Bouchard and Reggie Lemelin as Flames goaltenders to record 100 or more wins with the club.

It was a milestone afternoon for Mangiapane, too - he collected his 100th career NHL assist on Coleman’s first-period tally.

Hellebuyck surrendered more than three goals in a start for the first time since Nov. 2, and for the second time against the Flames this season.

The Lineup:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Connor Zary - Yegor Sharangovich
Andrei Kuzmenko - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Dryden Hunt - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr 

Defence

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal

Goaltenders

Jacob Markstrom - Starter
Dan Vladar

Scratches: Dennis Gilbert, Jordan Oesterle, Jakob Pelletier

They Said It:

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 34, WPG 31

Powerplay: CGY 1-2, WPG 2-3

Faceoffs: CGY 40.4, WPG 59.6

Blocked Shots: CGY 11, WPG 17

Hits: CGY 23, WPG 23

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 33, WPG 23

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 12, WPG 7

Up Next:

The Flames close out their four-game homestand Thursday night at 7 p.m. MT against the Boston Bruins. Get tickets

