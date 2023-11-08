Go ahead, call it a comeback.

Four unanswered goals, including three in the third period, helped Calgary score a 4-2 win over Nashville at the Scotiabank Saddledome, as the Flames earned a second successive 'W' on a night in which the team honoured veterans in a pre-game Remembrance Day ceremony.

Nazem Kadri factored in with two points - extending his point streak to four games - including a silky assist on Blake Coleman's go-ahead marker 6:24 into the final frame.

The game didn't start smoothly, however.

Nashville opened the scoring 4:35 into the first period when forward Michael McCarron tipped home a pass that found him in space in the low slot.

The visitors extended their lead, against the run of play, when Kiefer Sherwood finished off a give-and-go on a Predators odd-man rush with just over five minutes left in the frame.

Calgary outshot Nashville 17-6 in the first period, a margin that only grew as the game went on.

The score remained static until the 15:06 mark of period two, when Dillon Dube slapped a one-timer through Juuse Saros' five-hole after being fed a pass in the left circle following an end-to-end rush from Nikita Zadorov.