FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Roar Back to Top Preds

Say What - 'Pretty Obvious That We Were The Better Team'

Say What - 'We Need To Play Behind Them'

Ruzicka Set For Return To Flames Lineup

'Be Even Faster'
Flames Begin Crucial 10-Game Stretch Tonight Against Nashville

'Hungry For More'
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Predators

5 Things - Flames vs. Predators 07.11.23

Say What - 'We've Got To Get On A Little Run Here'

Future Watch Update - 06.11.23

Solovyov reflects on NHL with Flames

'They Always Support Me'
Weegar Welcomes New Goldendoodle to the Family

'He's Awesome'
Say What - 'Living The Dream Right Now'

Flames Score Four in the Third to Beat Kraken 6-3

Snap, Krak and Pop!
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken

Say What - 'Build Some Habits'

Pospisil's NHL Debut 'A Dream Come True'

'A Dream Come True'
5 Things - Flames @ Kraken 04.11.23

Pospisil Earns Callup After Strong AHL Start

'They Say He's Been Their Best Player To Date'

Call It A Comeback

The Flames scored four unanswered goals to beat Predators

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

Go ahead, call it a comeback.

Four unanswered goals, including three in the third period, helped Calgary score a 4-2 win over Nashville at the Scotiabank Saddledome, as the Flames earned a second successive 'W' on a night in which the team honoured veterans in a pre-game Remembrance Day ceremony.

Nazem Kadri factored in with two points - extending his point streak to four games - including a silky assist on Blake Coleman's go-ahead marker 6:24 into the final frame.

The game didn't start smoothly, however.

Nashville opened the scoring 4:35 into the first period when forward Michael McCarron tipped home a pass that found him in space in the low slot.

The visitors extended their lead, against the run of play, when Kiefer Sherwood finished off a give-and-go on a Predators odd-man rush with just over five minutes left in the frame.

Calgary outshot Nashville 17-6 in the first period, a margin that only grew as the game went on.

The score remained static until the 15:06 mark of period two, when Dillon Dube slapped a one-timer through Juuse Saros' five-hole after being fed a pass in the left circle following an end-to-end rush from Nikita Zadorov.

Dube finishes off Zadorov's no-look feed to bring the Flames within one

Shots on goal were even at 10 apiece in the middle stanza, but the Flames finished the period on the attack, pressing on a late powerplay that saw Calgary hold possession in the Nashville zone for the better part of two minutes.

But in the end, the Predators held a 2-1 advantage through 40 minutes of play. 

The Flames pressure kept coming in the opening minutes of the third. Yegor Sharangovich tested Saros twice, including from just outside the blue paint on a clear-cut opportunity four-and-a-half minutes into the frame that forced the Nashville netminder into a quick blocker save.

Sharangovich turned from shooter to distributor moments later, setting up Noah Hanifin in the right circle; the Calgary blueliner zipped a snapshot past Saros' glove hand to even the score at 2-2.

Sharangovich feeds Hanifin, who rifles a shot upstairs to tie it

Coleman put the locals in front 1:39 after Hanifin's equalizer, accepting a pass on the right wing from Kadri and roofing a snapshot from the face-off circle for his third goal of the season.

Coleman breaks in on a 2-on-1 and rips a shot under the bar

Kadri, who led the team with eight shots on goal and went 13/16 in the faceoff circle, added insurance for Calgary via an empty-netter with 1:39 to play.

The Flames got contributions from up and down the lineup, including multi-assist games from Sharangovich and defenceman Nick DeSimone. 

Rookie Connor Zary continued his 100% record of collecting points in his NHL appearances, earning one assist.

Rasmus Andersson led all Calgary skaters in ice-time, logging 25 minutes on the dot, while Jacob Markstrom turned aside 17 shots to earn the victory between the pipes.

The Lineup:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Dillon Dube
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Yegor Sharangovich
Martin Pospisil - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Walker Duehr

Defence

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov - Nick DeSimone

Goaltenders

Jacob Markstrom - Starter
Dan Vladar

Scratches: Dennis Gilbert, Andrew Mangiapane

They Said It:

Hear from the head coach after victory

"That's the way we need to play"

"That's what we needed"

"I think that's something we can ... build off"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 39, NSH 19

Powerplay: CGY 0-3, NSH 0-2

FO%: CGY 55.0% NSH 45.0%

Blocked Shots: CGY 15, NSH 19

Hits: CGY 17, NSH 16

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 31, NSH 16

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 14, NSH 8

Up Next:

The Flames will hit the road for a three-game, Eastern Canadian swing, beginning with the ‘Hall of Fame Game' Friday night in Toronto.