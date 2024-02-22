The Flames enter Thursday’s home date with the Bruins having something in common with only three other Western Conference clubs.

A win this season against Boston.

Calgary goes in search of a series sweep at the Scotiabank Saddledome with the knowledge that nothing less than a 60 (or more) minute effort will do. Get tickets

The Bruins arrive in town having opened a four-game Western road swing with a wild 6-5 overtime triumph over the Oilers last night, meaning both teams bring a bit of momentum into tonight’s matchup.

But Flames head coach Ryan Huska downplayed the importance of catching the Bruins on a back-to-back, when asked following Thursday’s morning skate:

“I think it’s more to do with Boston’s a very good first-period team,” he said. “I think they’ve scored 60 or so, they’ve only given up 36 in the first period, so they come to play.

“So whether or not it’s back-to-back, I don’t think that necessarily matters, we have to be ready to start.”