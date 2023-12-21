ANAHEIM - Preventing goals and even scoring them.

The Flames penalty-killing unit has done just that this season, tied for first in the league alongside St. Louis and Minnesota with eight shorthanded markers, and killing at an 82% rate – good for 11th.

Just in the month of December alone they’ve lit the lamp a league high five times, with Blake Coleman contributing three.

Pretty impressive work.

So what’s been the secret to the success?

Confidence and chemistry within the four-man units.

“When you look at Mikael (Backlund) and Elias (Lindholm), they’ve killed together for three years now,” Flames head coach Ryan Huska said. “Sometimes they don’t need to communicate verbally to know where the other is going to be on the ice. They have a really good understanding of each other.

“I think that’s a really important thing for a penalty-kill. There are some underlying things that we have to improve with our penalty kill but they are a group that feels when they get an opportunity to kill they can go out and be difference makers and that’s a really good thing to have.”