Game Of Inches

Call it a point gained.
The Flames battled back from 3-1 and 4-3 deficits Saturday, before dropping a 5-4 shootout decision to the Islanders at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
New York forward Oliver Wahlstrom broke the deadlock in the fourth round of the shootout, as Calgary picked up three of a possible four points over their mini two-game homestand.
Martin Pospisil, Blake Coleman, MacKenzie Weegar and Yegor Sharangovich all found the back of the net for the locals, while Jacob Markstrom turned aside 29 shots over the 65 minutes of play.