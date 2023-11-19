Game Of Inches

The two sides are infrequent foes, and that unfamiliarity led to a bit of a feeling-out process over the first 10 minutes.

Markstrom turned aside his first test on a chance from his former Vancouver teammate, Bo Horvat, making a stick stop from in tight in the opening minutes.

Calgary had the first powerplay of the contest moments later, coming close to opening the scoring on a pass to Andrew Mangiapane in the low slot that was barely outmatched by a quick stick lift from the Isles' Cal Clutterbuck.

But minutes later, the home side opened the scoring.

Nazem Kadri and the Kids continued their run of form on the Flames' first goal - Kadri accepted a touch pass from Connor Zary before springing Pospisil on a fast break.

Pospisil raced down the right wing, lunging for the puck in the low slot before roofing the disc after outwaiting a prone Ilya Sorokin in the Islanders crease.