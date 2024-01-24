'We Can't Let It Slip'

Initially, it was an opportunity.

The prospect of a half-dozen ‘Dome games offered the perfect backdrop for a team looking to go on a run.

Instead – and after accumulating more air miles than any other team on the circuit – the Flames now find themselves in salvage mode.

“We come in today really upset about the way we let the one go yesterday and losing three (straight) at home,” said captain Mikael Backlund, whose team let a 3-1 lead slip away before surrendering the fourth and deciding goal with only 48 seconds left in regulation. “We want to finish on a really good note these next two games and go into the break with a really good feeling.

“All year, we've been around .500 and then we play really good hockey and climb a few games over – and now we're back to .500 again.

“These are two big games for us.”

Some might even characterize them as the ‘must-win’ variety.

Incoming are the struggling Blue Jackets, who’ve lost two straight and are dead-last in the East with 37 points – 10 fewer than the Flames – before the Connor Bedard-less Blackhawks arrive in the final game before the bye week and all-star festivities.

With four points (as many teams) between them and the final wild-card spot, the Flames know the margin for error is razor-thin is now.

They need wins.

And they need them now.