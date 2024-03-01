'Pulling In The Same Direction'

Don’t confuse the Tanev trade with the Flames throwing in the towel.

Whether it’s up top in the corner office or down below in the players' lounge, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

But sometimes, you have to make the tough calls.

“It's disappointing, obviously, for an older player who signed here long-term,” admitted MacKenzie Weegar, who candidly called the decision to “sell” a reflection not of the franchise’s will to win, but of the players who – at this point, anyway – haven’t put themselves in a good enough spot in the standings.

“You never want to be part of a selling team. You always want to be part of a buying team.

“(But) we're a team – an organization – that I still believe in to make the playoffs and ultimately win a Stanley Cup.”

The Flames rolled out of bed Friday seven points out of the final wild-card berth, with two games in hand on the Nashville Predators.

And 23 left to catch them.

What gives this group confidence – even with the loss of their heart-and-soul blueliner – is how they’ve repeatedly come together in watershed moments this year.

Take now, for example, as they arrive for Saturday’s clash with Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins on a four-game heater, with each victory coming against an opponent pegged by many to be a legitimate Cup contender.

In the process, they’ve gotten contributions from all four lines and have outscored the opposition 19-10, while continuing to get all-world goaltending from Jacob Markstrom.