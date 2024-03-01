'Pulling In The Same Direction'

While Tanev leaves a 'void,' the Flames are looking for others to step up on the blueline

20240301_D2
By Ryan Dittrick
@ryandittrick CalgaryFlames.com

Don’t confuse the Tanev trade with the Flames throwing in the towel.

Whether it’s up top in the corner office or down below in the players' lounge, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

But sometimes, you have to make the tough calls.

“It's disappointing, obviously, for an older player who signed here long-term,” admitted MacKenzie Weegar, who candidly called the decision to “sell” a reflection not of the franchise’s will to win, but of the players who – at this point, anyway – haven’t put themselves in a good enough spot in the standings.

“You never want to be part of a selling team. You always want to be part of a buying team.

“(But) we're a team – an organization – that I still believe in to make the playoffs and ultimately win a Stanley Cup.”

The Flames rolled out of bed Friday seven points out of the final wild-card berth, with two games in hand on the Nashville Predators.

And 23 left to catch them.

What gives this group confidence – even with the loss of their heart-and-soul blueliner – is how they’ve repeatedly come together in watershed moments this year.

Take now, for example, as they arrive for Saturday’s clash with Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins on a four-game heater, with each victory coming against an opponent pegged by many to be a legitimate Cup contender.

In the process, they’ve gotten contributions from all four lines and have outscored the opposition 19-10, while continuing to get all-world goaltending from Jacob Markstrom.

"There’s extra energy in the building"

Or how about when top centre Elias Lindholm was dealt to the Vancouver Canucks in late January? There was no sag.

In fact, the team has rattled off seven wins in the 10 games since.

It’s why, when pressed to explain the reasoning for his team’s hot hand, Head Coach Ryan Huska believes this torrid run is not a product of good fortune – but a “sustainable” brand of hockey that can serve his group well down the stretch, even with the departure of a true minute-muncher like Tanev.

Still, ol’ ‘Snaggletooth’ was a beloved member of that Flames locker-room – and even though many could see the trade coming as an impending UFA – that didn’t cushion the blow for those that knew him best.

“It's a void, for sure, with how he carried himself,” said Jacob Markstrom, who played north of a decade with Tanev skating out in front of him, dating back to their days together with the Canucks. “I don't know how many times I said it, but he's the ultimate teammate and he's my favourite player I've played with and probably ever will play with.

"It's every goalie's dream to have a player like that who you're picking teeth off the ice; he's breaking bones for you and never complains. I can't say enough good things about him as a person and as a player, so it's tough.”

“Sad day today without him at the rink,” added Rasmus Andersson, who completely understands the business aspect, but added he was “human” and couldn’t hide the personal side to it. “He's been a big part of my life these past three-and-a-half years. I've learned so much from Chris and all I can really say is a big thank-you to Chris. He taught me a lot. He was a hell of a teammate and a hell of a person to be around.”

Friday, though, offered the Flames their first chance to look forward.

With the NHL’s trade deadline looming in the background, it’s possible more moves are made between now and next week.

But as they gear up for a visit from Sid and the Pens, Oliver Kylington was promoted to the top pairing alongside Andersson, while Weegar skated in tandem with Noah Hanifin. Jordan Oesterle looks to be drawing in, patrolling the left side on the third pair, alongside Brayden Pachal.

“We all know the type of player that Chris was while he was here,” Huska said. “One guy is not going to pick up the slack in the way he used to play the game, so what we've done as a team over the last little while, I think that's the most important thing that we continue to do. We seem to have found our team game where everybody's kind of pulling in the same direction.

“And to me, that's the most important thing.”

News Feed

The Farm Report - 01.03.24 

Say What - 'It'll Be A Special Night'

Practice Notebook - 01.03.24

'I Play Strong Hockey'

Flames Acquire Grushnikov, Picks For Tanev

Practice Notebook - 28.02.24

FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Double Up Kings

Make It Four Straight

Say What - 'Really Good Two Points'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kings

'Dog On A Bone'

Say What - 'Everyone's Making That Push'

5 Things - Flames vs. Kings

Practice Notebook - 26.02.24

'Get A Lick On 'Em'

Say What - 'He Came To Work Every Day'

Future Watch Update - 26.02.24

Say What - 'Great Team Effort'