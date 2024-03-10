Flames Fall To Panthers

SUNRISE — The Flames settled for a Florida split Saturday, dropping a 5-1 decision to the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena.

Yegor Sharangovich moved into a share of the team lead with his 26th goal of the season, but a quartet of second-period tallies pushed the pendulum in Florida's favour.

The story of the first period was the play of the two goaltenders.

At one end, Jacob Markstrom stoned both Sam Bennett and Aleksander Barkov on a pair of high-danger chances, while at the other end, the Flames came perilously close to beating Anthony Stolarz on two occasions.

First, Stolarz stretched to stop a Walker Duehr rebound attempt, parrying away the puck with his left pad.

But Calgary’s best chance of the period came just past the 10-minute mark when Mikael Backlund sprung Andrew Mangiapane in alone with a saucy dish at the Panthers blueline.

Mangiapane cut to the net, outwitted Stolarz, but his attempt from the side of the net was desperately kicked away by the Florida netminder's trailing leg.

The Flames held a 10-8 edge in shots on goal through the opening 20 minutes.

The hosts struck first 23 seconds into the middle stanza through newcomer Vladimir Tarasenko, who picked off a pass in the low slot before slotting home his first goal in Florida silks.

But Calgary replied just under six minutes later thanks to some quick work on the powerplay.

Off the draw, Andrei Kuzmenko grabbed the disc in the left-wing corner then spun and whipped a pass to the slot for Nazem Kadri. His shot was denied, but Sharangovich scooped up the change and fired it past Stolarz for his third goal of the week and sixth in his last five outings.