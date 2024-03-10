Flames Fall To Panthers

The Flames dropped a 5-1 decision to the Panthers Saturday in Florida

By Chris Wahl
SUNRISE — The Flames settled for a Florida split Saturday, dropping a 5-1 decision to the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena.

Yegor Sharangovich moved into a share of the team lead with his 26th goal of the season, but a quartet of second-period tallies pushed the pendulum in Florida's favour.

The story of the first period was the play of the two goaltenders.

At one end, Jacob Markstrom stoned both Sam Bennett and Aleksander Barkov on a pair of high-danger chances, while at the other end, the Flames came perilously close to beating Anthony Stolarz on two occasions.

First, Stolarz stretched to stop a Walker Duehr rebound attempt, parrying away the puck with his left pad.

But Calgary’s best chance of the period came just past the 10-minute mark when Mikael Backlund sprung Andrew Mangiapane in alone with a saucy dish at the Panthers blueline.

Mangiapane cut to the net, outwitted Stolarz, but his attempt from the side of the net was desperately kicked away by the Florida netminder's trailing leg.

The Flames held a 10-8 edge in shots on goal through the opening 20 minutes.

The hosts struck first 23 seconds into the middle stanza through newcomer Vladimir Tarasenko, who picked off a pass in the low slot before slotting home his first goal in Florida silks.

But Calgary replied just under six minutes later thanks to some quick work on the powerplay.

Off the draw, Andrei Kuzmenko grabbed the disc in the left-wing corner then spun and whipped a pass to the slot for Nazem Kadri. His shot was denied, but Sharangovich scooped up the change and fired it past Stolarz for his third goal of the week and sixth in his last five outings.

Sharky stays hot with a strike in south Florida

Florida reclaimed the lead 28 seconds after Sharangovich’s equalizer on a one-timer from Barkov.

Goals from Sam Bennett and Tarasenko extended the Panthers lead to 4-1 through 40 minutes, while at the other end Stolarz continued to frustrate the Flames shooters, stoning Backlund on a breakaway before turning aside a dangerous rebound effort later in the period from Dryden Hunt.

Kevin Stenlund extended the Florida lead with a shorthanded marker 4:30 into the third.

At the other end of the rink, Stolarz turned aside all eight shots he faced in the final frame.

Head Coach Ryan Huska liked his team’s start, but admitted things unraveled in the second period.

“We liked the first period against one of the better teams, if not the best team in the league, we liked our first period,” he said. “But you give one up early like we did in the second period, then I thought we allowed their transition game to get into play than what we would have liked to have done.”

Kadri’s assist was his 33rd of the season, which pushed him past the 32 he collected in 2022-23, while Markstrom made 26 saves in the Calgary crease.

Brayden Pachal finished the game with five hits and three blocked shots, earning a share of the team lead in both categories.

Watch the highlights from Saturday's tilt in Sunrise

The Lineup:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Matt Coronato
Jakob Pelletier - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Dryden Hunt - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

Defence

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal
Joel Hanley - Daniil Miromanov

Goaltenders

Jacob Markstrom - Starter
Dan Vladar

Scratches: Dennis Gilbert, Nikita Okhotiuk, Martin Pospisil

Photo Gallery - Flames @ Panthers 09.03.24

Go inside the glass and get a close-up look at the action in Florida. Photos by Getty Images

They Said It:

"We allowed their transition game to get into play"

"We're going to learn from our mistakes"

"We turned the puck over too much"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 35, FLA 31

Powerplay: CGY 1-for-4, FLA 0-for-1

Faceoffs: CGY 38%, FLA 62%

Blocked Shots: CGY 21, FLA 11

Hits: CGY 39, FLA 35

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 26, FLA 23

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 16, FLA 9

Up Next:

The Flames will wrap up their three-game swing Sunday afternoon in Carolina (5 p.m. MT) before returning home to begin a four-game homestand Tuesday versus Colorado (7 p.m. MT). Get tickets

