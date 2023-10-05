News Feed

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers - 04.10.23

Schwindt Getting a Great Opportunity Tonight Against Oilers

'It Would Be A Dream Come True'
Memorial Service Scheduled For Chris Snow

Nickelback To Perform At Heritage Classic

Flames @ Oilers Roster

Flames Make Training Camp Roster Reductions

Training Camp Notebook - 03.10.23

Flames rally to beat Jets in NHL preseason action

Flying High
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets - 02.10.23

Flames Dressing Veteran Lineup Tonight Against Winnipeg

'Time to Get it Going'
Flames vs. Jets Roster

FlamesTV Podcast - Remembering Chris Snow with Blake Coleman

Training Camp Notebook - 01.10.23

'I’ll Never Forget That Smile'

Flames, Hockey Community Mourn Passing Of Chris Snow

Flames fall in overtime in preseason tilt with Oilers

Down to the Wire
Flames Reduce Camp Roster

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers - 29.09.23

Flames Fall To Oilers

Calgary now 4-2-1 in preseason play

gamer
By TY PILSON
@typilson CalgaryFlames.com

Calgary lost 7-2 in Edmonton Wednesday night in their penultimate preseason outing.

They are now 4-2-1 in exhibition play.

Nikita Zadorov and Walker Duehr scored for the Flames who iced a young lineup, while Dan Vladar made 35 saves.

The Flames 2023 first-round pick Samuel Honzek left the game in the first period and didn't return. Head coach Ryan Huska said after the game he is day-to-day.

The veteran-laden Oilers side built a quick 2-0 lead off a powerplay marker by Connor McDavid at 5:55, followed by the Oilers captain feeding Connor Brown who tallied at 7:27.

Zadorov would cut into the lead at 15:44 when he finished off an end-to-end rush with a seeing-eye wrister that beat Stuart Skinner low shortside under his glove.

Zadorov knifes his way in and buries a wrister

Off the ensuing faceoff, Duehr had a nice look but was denied by Skinner.

He didn't miss on his next crack.

Martin Pospisil won a puck battle behind the Oilers net and feed the puck to Duehr as he skated down mainstreet all alone and one-timed a shot from one knee at 17:56, with Connor Zary getting the other helper, knotting things at two after 20 minutes of action.

Duehr steps into a one-timer off the Pospisil feed

The Oilers scored three in the second period courtesy of Lane Pederson, Leon Draisaitl and Brown, with an 18-8 edge in shots.

Evander Kane and Raphael Lavoie added third-period markers to round out the scoring.

The Lineups:

The trios, d-pairings and goalies to start the game:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Adam Ruzicka - Emilio Pettersen

Sam Honzek - Dillon Dube - Dryden Hunt

Martin Pospisil - Connor Zary - Walker Duehr

Lucas Ciona - Cole Schwindt - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Nikita Zadorov - Jordan Oesterle

Dennis Gilbert - Jeremie Poirier

Ilya Solovyov - Nick DeSimone

GOALTENDERS

Dan Vladar - starter

Dustin Wolf

They Said It:

"You have to stay with the game for the full 60"

Centre weighs in on tonight's loss

"It just wasn't good enough tonight"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 42, EDM 20

Powerplay: CGY 0-2, EDM 2-6

FO%: CGY 33.3%, EDM 66.7

Blocked shots: CGY 19, EDM 15

Hits: CGY 24, EDM 16

Stats from NHL.com

Up Next:

The Flames finish out the preseason with a tilt against the Canucks in Vancouver on Friday.

