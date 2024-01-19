Flames Fall To Leafs

The game had a bit of everything.

And then some.

Highlight-reel goals, some massive saves, and a few goal reviews for good measure. When the dust settled, the Flames lost a 4-3 thriller to the Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Saddledome Thursday night.

The victory snapped a four-game winning streak for the homeside, and a four-game losing skid for the visitors.

The Flames led 2-0 in the first period before the Leafs would rattle off four straight - three from Auston Matthews, including his league-leading 37th of the season - to build up a 4-2 edge late in the second period, but Andrew Mangiapane scored to make it a one-goal game heading into the final frame.

Dan Vladar made two breakaway saves in the third period - one on Mitch Marner and then later on Max Domi - to keep the homeside in it.

Connor Zary appeared to tie it up, cutting in and throwing a backhand on net and then skating behind the net to knock the rebound in from the bluepaint with another backhand 8:30 into the period.

The Leafs called a timeout and then challenged it, saying Blake Coleman had made a hand pass - the puck looking to hit his hand earlier in the play - and upon review, the officials agreed and overturned it.

Yegor Sharangovich and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Flames, while Vladar was stellar, making 29 saves and named the game's Third Star.

Jonathan Huberdeau – who missed the Flames last outing due to sickness – assisted on both of the game’s first tallies, while Mikael Backlund had also had two helpers.

There was a scary moment in the first period when Martin Pospisil clipped skates with Matthews and went back-and-head first into the boards, staying down for some time before being helped off by teammates. He did not return to the game.