Flames Fall To Leafs

Calgary's four-game win streak snapped in 4-3 loss

gamer
By Ty Pilson
@typilson CalgaryFlames.com

The game had a bit of everything.

And then some.

Highlight-reel goals, some massive saves, and a few goal reviews for good measure. When the dust settled, the Flames lost a 4-3 thriller to the Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Saddledome Thursday night.

The victory snapped a four-game winning streak for the homeside, and a four-game losing skid for the visitors.

The Flames led 2-0 in the first period before the Leafs would rattle off four straight - three from Auston Matthews, including his league-leading 37th of the season - to build up a 4-2 edge late in the second period, but Andrew Mangiapane scored to make it a one-goal game heading into the final frame.

Dan Vladar made two breakaway saves in the third period - one on Mitch Marner and then later on Max Domi - to keep the homeside in it.

Connor Zary appeared to tie it up, cutting in and throwing a backhand on net and then skating behind the net to knock the rebound in from the bluepaint with another backhand 8:30 into the period.

The Leafs called a timeout and then challenged it, saying Blake Coleman had made a hand pass - the puck looking to hit his hand earlier in the play - and upon review, the officials agreed and overturned it.

Yegor Sharangovich and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Flames, while Vladar was stellar, making 29 saves and named the game's Third Star.

Jonathan Huberdeau – who missed the Flames last outing due to sickness – assisted on both of the game’s first tallies, while Mikael Backlund had also had two helpers.

There was a scary moment in the first period when Martin Pospisil clipped skates with Matthews and went back-and-head first into the boards, staying down for some time before being helped off by teammates. He did not return to the game.

Highlights, interviews and analysis of the game

It was a wild first 15 seconds in the game, Leafs netminder Martin Jones saving two straight shots from Mangiapane after a turnover in the Leafs zone. The puck scooted out off the second stop and looked destined for Backlund’s stick and then the open net, but Morgan Rielly dove and tipped it away at the last second.

The Flames then went to the powerplay 56 ticks in after a high stick on Sharangovich, but nothing doin’.

He would, though, open the scoring at 10:52 on a strong shift, circling out into the slot and tipping a point shot from Rasmus Andersson farside past Jones.

Sharky stays hot as he redirects the Andersson shot to put the Flames up 1-0

Calgary would capitilize on their second powerplay of the frame, Kadri tripped in the slot but getting back up and taking a pass from Lindholm and firing a puck that went off the skate of former Flame Mark Giordano and in at 15:23.

Kadri's one-time attempt gets a friendly bounce off Gio and in

Backlund nearly made it 3-nil, beating Jones with a wrister on a breakaway but clanging it off the iron.

Matthews would cut the deficit to one at 18:24 after a turnover in the Flames zone, beating Vladar gloveside.

The Leafs hemmed the Flames in in their zone for a long possession in the second period which led to a delayed penalty on Calgary, which then led to some 6-on-5 time, and finally Matthews would score on a one-timer from the right faceoff circle at 4:08.

Toronto would add another from Marner at 7:44 while on a 4-on-3 advantage, followed by Matthews backhanding a rebound in at 13:39 to keep extending the lead.

Then Mangiapane tried to kick the puck up to his stick, and it went off his other skate and past Jones, Timothy Liljegren knocking it over the line with his stick while trying to sweep it away at 17:53.

The officials waived it off citing the kick but after review, overturned that call as the Leafs defenceman had actually put it in.

After review - it's a good goal!

The Lineup:

The trios and d-pairs to start the tilt:

Forwards:

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube

Defence:

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Jordan Oesterle - Nick DeSimone

Goaltenders:

Dan Vladar - starter

Dustin Wolf

They Said It:

"That’s the frustrating part"

"Obviously, we let a couple guys beat us tonight"

"I think we’ve got to learn from tonight"

"It sucks, but those are the rules now"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 33, TOR 26

Powerplay: CGY 1-3, TOR 1-2

Faceoffs: CGY 46%, TOR 54%

Blocked Shots: CGY 13, TOR 13

Takeaways: CGY 11, TOR 11

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 22, TOR 25  

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 11, TOR 13

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Maple Leafs 18.01.24

Go inside the glass and get a close-up look at the action vs. Toronto. Photos by Gerry Thomas

Up Next:

It's the Battle of Alberta, Hockey-Night-In-Canada style, when the Flames host the Oilers on Saturday at 8 p.m. Get tickets

