News Feed

Say What - 'Couldn't Defend The Rush'

Say What - 'Couldn't Defend The Rush'
5 Things - Flames @ Red Wings 22.10.23

5 Things - Flames @ Red Wings
Flames Looking For A Win to Close Out Road Trip

'Create That Spark'
Say What - 'We Have To Play Better'

Say What - 'We Have To Play Better'
Flames Fall to Blue Jackets

Flames Fall to Blue Jackets
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Blue Jackets 20.10.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Blue Jackets
Sharangovich Line Helping 'Set the Pace' For the Flames

'We Were Buzzing'
5 Things - Flames @ Blue Jackets 20.10.23

5 Things - Flames @ Blue Jackets
Say What - 'Saw A Lot of Character'

Say What - 'Saw A Lot of Character'
Flames Knock Off Sabres 4-3

Perseverance Pays Off
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Sabres 19.10.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Sabres
Dube Off To a Great Start Offensively

'We're Building Something'
Flames Statement Regarding Topi Ronni

Flames Statement Regarding Topi Ronni
Say What - 'Earn My Teammates' Respect'

Say What - 'Earn My Teammates' Respect'
5 Things - Flames @ Sabres 19.10.23

5 Things - Flames @ Sabres
Flames Looking to 'Get On A Roll' With The Powerplay

'The Looks Have Been There'
Markstrom Playing With a 'Free and Clear Mind'

'He's Been Excellent'
Mangiapane Launches Mange's Breadsticks

Mangiapane Launches Mange's Breadsticks

Tough Night in Motown

Road trip ends with a 6-2 loss to the Red Wings

20231022_Dube
By Ryan Dittrick
@ryandittrick CalgaryFlames.com

DETROIT - The Flames closed out a five-game road trip with a 6-2 loss to the Red Wings on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena.

Alex DeBrincat stole the show with his fifth-career hat-trick as the league's top offence rolled along and delivered a fifth-straight victory.

DeBrincat added an assist to round out a four-point night, Dylan Larkin (1G, 1A) and Lucas Raymond (3A) also had multi-point efforts, and James Reimer stopped 29 of 31 shots.

Andrew Mangiapane and Yegor Sharangovich - the latter scoring his first goal as a Flame - supplied Calgary's offence, and Dan Vladar made 24 saves as the visitors fell to 1-3-1 on their season-long voyage, and 2-3-1 overall on the year.

See all the action from Calgary's tilt in Detroit on Sunday

“They were the hungrier team," said Head Coach Ryan Huska. "We turned over a lot of pucks and we couldn't defend the rush – and they have some good skill and they played a good team game.

"If you're going to turn over as many pucks we did tonight, you're asking for it. Then, it's just a steady dose of odd-man rushes against and that's not a recipe for winning at any level.”

The Red Wings opened the scoring only 1:59 into the game, as Justin Holl pinched in from the point, carried it deep and centered a pass out front to DeBrincat, who plunged it home from the lip of the crease. DeBrincat – who’s in his first year with the Wings – now has goals in four of his last five games, leads the NHL with eight overall, and is now the league’s top point getter with 12 already this year.

Joe Veleno made it a 2-0 game at 9:44 as he tipped home a 45-foot floater from Ben Chiarot, beating a screened Vladar over the left shoulder.

Things could’ve got a lot worse late in the period when Blake Coleman was whistled for hooking. The Wings got a ton of great looks, including a one-time rocket from Daniel Sprong, but all of Detroit best chances – including another from Sprong – failed to connect on target.

The killers went back to work with 2:17 to play when Nazem Kadri was flagged for tripping. This time, the Wings came even closer to hitting paydirt – but a pair of goal-saving blocks by MacKenzie Weegar, followed by a spectacular Vladar save, kept it a 2-0 game.

Shots on goal favoured the homeside 14-9 after one.

"We're not playing the way we want to.

"We're not playing as a team," said captain Mikael Backlund. "We talked about it in camp and we're still talking about not turning pucks over and we've got to play more simple hockey here. We played really well against Washington and Buffalo, and then these last two games haven't quite been the same. We've gotten away from the hard-nosed game and play with a little more pace. When we don't play with pace, we look like a slow team.

"That's the reality.

"So, we've got to pick up the pace.”

Dylan Larkin put the Wings up 3-0 exactly two minutes into the second, as he took a cross-ice feed from DeBrincat on the far side and snuck a beautiful shot upstairs, beating Vladar from a near-impossible angle.

The visitors finally got on the board at 12:12 of the second, as Mangiapane banged home a loose puck in the blue paint to score his third of the season. Backlund and Blake Coleman drew the helpers after digging the puck free along the wall and putting it toward the net.

Mangiapane smacks one home while on the doorstep

But the Red Wings got it back only 81 seconds later as DeBrincat nabbed his second of the contest, picking the corner on a one-timer after Larkin delivered a pass in full flight on another odd-man rush against.

Sharangovich’s first as a Flame brought the visitors back within two before the period was out. With all kinds of speed as he entered the zone, he backed up the defence and wired an absolute laser-beam over the blocker at 18:32 to set up a big third.

Sharangovich fires a long-distance wrister that finds twine

Unfortunately, it was big for all the wrong reasons, as the homeside scored twice in a 37-second span to break the game wide open. The first was a long bomb by Jake Walman, while the second completed the hat-trick for the league’s top scorer.

The Flames had a chance to trim the deficit with a 1:27-long 5-on-3 midway through the third, but after having a Jonathan Huberdeau goal called back due to goaltender interference, the advantage passed without any further damage done on the scoreboard.

"Six games in and there's a lot of hockey left to be played, but we've got to pick it up," Backlund said. "We don't want to fall behind here. We want to stay (in) the race. You can't take anything for granted early on even though it's a long season, because it might hurt you in the end. We've got to pick it up here. We did some good things on this trip, but we need a really good homestand before the outdoor game.”

The Lineup:

Forwards:

Adam Ruzicka - Elias Lindholm - Matt Coronato
Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Andrew Mangiapane
A.J. Greer - Yegor Sharangovich - Walker Duehr

Defence:

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov - MacKenzie Weegar
Dennis Gilbert - Jordan Oesterle

Goaltender:

Dan Vladar

Scratches: Dryden Hunt, Rasmus Andersson (suspended)

GettyImages-1739406048
GettyImages-1750872259
GettyImages-1750867929
GettyImages-1739414259
GettyImages-1739412286
+6 GettyImages-1750866330
GettyImages-1750873310
GettyImages-1739274564
GettyImages-1750871147
GettyImages-1750871718
GettyImages-1750866923
GettyImages-1739403320

Photo Gallery @ Red Wings 22.10.23

Check out the action from ice level in Detroit

They Said It:

Coming soon

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 31, DET 30

Powerplay: CGY 0-2, DET 0-5

FO%: CGY 43.9% DET 56.1%

Blocked Shots: CGY 12, DET 9

Hits: CGY 14, DET 6

Scoring Chances: CGY 18, DET 16

High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 11, DET 5

Up Next:

The Flames kick off a two-game homestand (click here for tickets) on Tuesday against the New York Rangers, before welcoming the St. Louis Blues to town on Thursday before heading off to Edmonton for the 2023 Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium.