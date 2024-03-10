Flames Drop Decision In Carolina

RALEIGH — Four second-period goals by the homeside put the game out of reach, as the Flames dropped a 7-2 decision to the Hurricanes Sunday at PNC Arena.

Dryden Hunt and Yegor Sharangovich scored the Calgary markers, as the Flames dropped the finale of their three-game road swing.

The Hurricanes took a 2-0 advantage into the first intermission.

Carolina opened the scoring six-and-a-half minutes into the game when Jordan Martinook converted from the low slot following a give-and-go with linemate Sebastian Aho.

Later in the period, Aho turned from distributor to finisher, cashing in on a chance from the low slot.

Flames netminder Dan Vladar made his first start since Feb. 24 and was busy in the opening frame, turning aside 14 shots.

His best came with just under seven minutes left in the period, as he swung backwards to pull a loose puck off the goalline as it glided perilously toward the cage after striking his left post.