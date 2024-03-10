Flames Drop Decision In Carolina

The Flames were defeated 7-2 by the Hurricanes Sunday in Raleigh

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

RALEIGH — Four second-period goals by the homeside put the game out of reach, as the Flames dropped a 7-2 decision to the Hurricanes Sunday at PNC Arena.

Dryden Hunt and Yegor Sharangovich scored the Calgary markers, as the Flames dropped the finale of their three-game road swing.

The Hurricanes took a 2-0 advantage into the first intermission.

Carolina opened the scoring six-and-a-half minutes into the game when Jordan Martinook converted from the low slot following a give-and-go with linemate Sebastian Aho.

Later in the period, Aho turned from distributor to finisher, cashing in on a chance from the low slot.

Flames netminder Dan Vladar made his first start since Feb. 24 and was busy in the opening frame, turning aside 14 shots.

His best came with just under seven minutes left in the period, as he swung backwards to pull a loose puck off the goalline as it glided perilously toward the cage after striking his left post.

Vladar sticks out the paddle to take away a sure goal

Vladar finished the night with 33 saves.

Jalen Chatfield and Andrei Svechnikov doubled the Hurricanes lead in the first 1:15 of the middle stanza, Chatfield through a point shot, Svechnikov via a one-timer from the right circle.

Calgary solved Carolina netminder Frederik Andersen three minutes later, when Oliver Kylington strode down the left wing and zipped a pass cross-seam to Hunt, who buried his third goal of the season.

Hunt converts the Kylington feed for a beauty

The Flames came close to adding a second marker thanks to a chance from Mikael Backlund, who accepted a pass from Rasmus Andersson on the left side and found himself with an open net in front of him, only to have his shot paddled away by Andersen, who lunged back across his crease to make the stop.

Brent Burns and Seth Jarvis extended the Carolina lead before the second period was through.

Andersen was making just his second appearance in the Hurricanes crease since November, and he showed a bit of rust early in the third period.

He came out of his net to play the puck in the left corner but flubbed on the cross-ice pass, allowing Sharangovich to pounce on the loose puck and deposit his team-leading 27th goal of the season into the yawning cage.

With the tally, Sharangovich extended his goal-scoring streak to three games, while his 47 points represent a new career best.

Sharangovich gets a gift and makes no mistake

Teuvo Teravainen rounded out the scoring, deflecting the puck past Vladar with 2:46 to play.

MacKenzie Weegar finished the contest with a game-high 10 hits.

Watch the highlights from Sunday's tilt in Raleigh

The Lineup:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Matt Coronato
Jakob Pelletier - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Dryden Hunt - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

Defence

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal
Joel Hanley - Daniil Miromanov

Goaltenders

Dan Vladar - Starter
Jacob Markstrom

Scratches: Dennis Gilbert, Nikita Okhotiuk, Martin Pospisil

Photo Gallery - Flames @ Hurricanes 10.03.24

Go inside the glass and get a close-up look at the action in Raleigh. Photos by Getty Images

They Said It:

"They skated and we didn't"

"We got out-played, out-competed"

"It's going to take some reflecting"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 19, CAR 42

Powerplay: CGY 0-3, CAR 0-1

Faceoffs: CGY 46.7%, CAR 53.3%

Blocked Shots: CGY 23, CAR 16

Hits: CGY 31, CAR 21

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 17, CAR 25

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 5, CAR 11

Up Next:

The Flames return home to the Scotiabank Saddledome for the next four games, beginning with a tilt against the Avalanche Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Get tickets

