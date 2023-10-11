News Feed

Zadorov Taking on Leadership Role on Flames Blueline

'Bringing My Best'
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets - 11.10.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Jets 11.10.23

Flames powerplay overhauled under Savard

New Identity, New Energy
Backlund Was in the Gym Only 12 Days After Last Season Ended

Greer Has Impressive Musical Talent

A.J. Greer Brings Competitiveness, Leadership to Flames

Flames Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

Coronato Switches to Number 27

Flames Claim A.J. Greer Off Waivers

Training Camp Notebook - 09.10.23

Flames Reduce Training Camp Roster By Three

Invigorated Huberdeau Feeling Confident as Season Nears

'You Can Feel The Energy'
Flames Announce Leadership Group

Flames 2023-24 Jersey Schedule

Flames Reduce Roster By Three

Flames Come Up Short in Preseason Finale

'Push The Pace'

Dube ready for top line opportunity

By Chris Wahl
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Dillon Dube is ready to seize an opportunity on the Flames top line.

And with the start of the regular season just hours away, Dube is ready to take his puck and skate with it as the Flames open the campaign at Scotiabank Saddledome against the Jets. Get tickets

Dube is set to open his sixth year in the league on Calgary's top line, patrolling the right wing on a forward unit alongside Jonathan Huberdeau and Elias Lindholm.

"I played with Lindy quite a bit last year, we’ve got some chemistry there," Dube said following Wednesday's morning skate. "Huby’s one of the easiest guys to play with, all I’ve gotta be ready for is to have the puck on my stick, find open areas for him to create.

"I’ve got to do everything I can to help those guys out, so we can click."

Flames Head Coach Ryan Huska sees potential in the trio, and figures Dube can provide a spark in the form of quick thinking and quick feet.

“I don't think it changes a ton with Elias and Huby," Huska noted recently "They're going to expect Dillon to push the pace for their line.

"Jonathan and Elias need to do a good job together, and Dillon needs to be a guy that's pushing people back and creating loose pucks.”

Safe to say, Dube understands the assignment. And come puck drop, he knows his role will be to generate momentum, attacking the offensive zone on the front foot, while keeping opposing defenders backpedaling.

“If I can get on pucks, be hard on it, create turnovers for them, I think that creates a lot of offence," explained Dube. "That’ll be my job tonight, to push the pace, force the other team to make mistakes so we can get the puck in our hands.

"With (Huberdeau and Lindholm), when we’ve got control of the puck, good things happen.”

For Dube, the top-line assignment represents a coming-of-age moment. The 25-year-old has registered back-to-back 18-goal seasons, while his overall point totals have improved in each of his five seasons as a pro.

In 2022-23, Dube put up a career-best 27 assists and 45 points, while also appearing in all 82 games for the first time in his career. He knows now, the key to success is being ready to perform each and every night.

“At my age, I think maturity comes with it too, and I think with age comes more consistency," he said. "That’s what I’m looking to push this year is to be good over 82 games and contribute as much as I can.”

Wednesday's morning rain did little to dampen Dube's spirits: the excitement and anticipation around 'Dome is noticeable and the Flames forward is ready to play his part in ushering in a new season.

"Even just tuning in last night, watching some games on TV, it’s nice to see hockey back," Dube quipped. "You can feel that buzz."

