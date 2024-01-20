He’s been lighting up the AHL.

Now, Matt Coronato gets to slot back into the Flames lineup on the Saturday night stage at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Get tickets

The rookie forward was recalled Saturday morning ahead of the latest yet-to-be-written chapter of the Battle of Alberta.

And the prospect of playing in a provincial rivalry game - on home ice - had Coronato grinning from ear to ear after the morning skate.

“(There’s) definitely going to be a lot of energy,” he said. “It’s an exciting game.”

Coronato says he’s feeling comfortable in a lot of different areas as he returns to the NHL - and the numbers back it up.

He leads the AHL’s Wranglers in scoring with 29 points, despite playing in only 27 contests, while 11 of his 12 goals at that level came at even strength.

But he adds there are other elements of his game that he’s been working on, along with extra tutelage from Wranglers head coach Trent Cull.

“I think I’ve been trying to focus on being good on both sides of the puck, and being good defensively in certain areas,” Coronato said. “Just continuing to play games and get more comfortable is important.”