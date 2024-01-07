Flames Fall In Windy City

CHICAGO - The Flames finished off their four-game road trip with a 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks Sunday.

It was the second game of back-to-back matinee tilts, the Flames falling 3-2 to the Flyers in Philly on Saturday.

They beat the Wild and Predators to start the jaunt.

Nazem Kadri had a pair, and Andrew Mangiapane also scored for the Flames, while Jonathan Huberdeau had a pair of assists. Dan Vladar made 16 saves between the pipes.

The Flames fell back under .500, now sitting at 17-18-5.