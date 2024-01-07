Flames Fall In Windy City

The Blackhawks were without young sensation Connor Bedard, who suffered a broken jaw in the team’s 4-2 loss to the Devils on Friday and was placed on IR Saturday.
The homeside opened the scoring at 4:32 when Jarred Tinordi sprung Colin Blackwell along the left-wing boards and he pulled up around a trailing Nick DeSimone and snapped a shot farside over the shoulder of Vladar.
It looked like Elias Lindholm tied the game up less than a minute later when Huberdeau slung a long cross-ice pass to him as he hit the binders in front of the net with Kevin Korchinski on his back, the puck eventually sliding in and a goal signalled.
Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson challenged saying there was goaltender interference on Petr Mrazek and after a lengthy review, the officials agreed and overturned the call.
Kadri would later strike at 13:12, standing all alone by the right post and tipping a slap pass from Noah Hanifin in, with Martin Pospisil – who made a great move to get the puck to Hanifin – also picking up a helper.