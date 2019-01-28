HEY KIDS!
Would you like to be part of our Club Flames game?
We're looking to fill three junior positions for the game!
JUNIOR PA ANNOUNCER
Have the opportunity to use Beesley's microphone to announce the Calgary Flames starting line up in front of the C of Red!
Applicants must be ages 7+ and are asked to submit a video audition of themselves announcing a mock starting lineup.
JUNIOR ORGANIST
You could play the organ just like Willy Joosen, live at the Scotiabank Saddledome during the Club Flames game!
Applicants must be ages 5+, be a competent piano player, and are asked to submit a video of themselves playing their favorite Saddledome staples on the piano.
JUNIOR EVENT HOST
You could be our In-Game Host alongside Grant & Angela and help "make some noise" for your Calgary Flames!
Applicants must be ages 7+, be comfortable speaking in front of large crowds, be physically able to follow our Event Host around the Saddldedome, and are asked to submit a video audition of themselves performing a mock in-game promotion & pumping up the crowd.
TO ENTER:
-
Ensure that you fit the requirements listed above.
-
If you're not already a Club Flames member register here. Positions are open to Club Flames Members only.
-
FIll in form below
-
Ensure you are available to attend the Calgary Hitmen vs. Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday, February 15 at 7 pm to go through a test run of your role.
-
Ensure you are available on Monday, February 18 at 2 pm to fulfill your role at the Flames vs. Coyotes game.
-
The chosen participants will be contacted via e-mail on Monday, February 11