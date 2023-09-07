Skip to Main Content
News Feed
McTavish, Killorn, Gudas to Host Meet-and-Greet at Honda Center
Sep 07, 2023
Angels to Host Ducks Night Friday at Angel Stadium
Sep 07, 2023
Ducks Single Game Tickets on Sale Wednesday, Sept. 13
Sep 06, 2023
Tickets On Sale for Ducks Preseason Contest at Pechanga Arena San Diego
Aug 30, 2023
Ducks Top The Athletic's 2023 Pipeline Rankings
Aug 24, 2023
Ducks Announce Goettl as New Official Partner
Aug 24, 2023
Ducks Acquire Defenseman Lyubushkin from Buffalo
Aug 18, 2023
SoCal Sports Teams Unite for $450,000 Donation to Hawaii Relief Efforts
Aug 17, 2023
'Tremendous Human Being' Niedermayer Stars in 'A Mighty Journey' Debut
Aug 09, 2023
Ducks Sign Goaltender Stalock to One-Year Contract
Aug 07, 2023
Ducks, All-Star Winger Terry Agree to Terms on Seven-Year Contract
Aug 02, 2023
Ducks Announce 2023-24 Promotional Schedule & Giveaway Schedule
Aug 01, 2023
Etem Swaps Skates for Headset in Joining Ducks Audio Booth
Jul 31, 2023
'He Knows How to Win': Gaucher Emerges as Future Leader of Young Ducks
Jul 27, 2023
Ducks to Compete in 2023 Rookie Faceoff Tournament
Jul 24, 2023
Ducks Name Etem Audio Color Analyst and Content Contributor
Jul 20, 2023
Ducks Sign Defenseman Warren to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract
Jul 19, 2023
Ducks Sign Goaltender Dostal to Two-Year Contract Extension
Jul 16, 2023
Schedule Downloads Table
September 07, 2023
Other Downloadable Regular Season Schedule Options
PDF
.ICS
.CSV
Printable Schedule
Full
Full
Home
Home
Away
Away
