Recap: Vatrano's OT Winner Caps Comeback Win over Sharks

Final 37
By Matt Weller
AnaheimDucks.com

The Comeback Quacks did it again tonight at Honda Center, erasing a late third-period deficit and earning a 3-2 victory in overtime over the San Jose Sharks on Frank Vatrano's game-winning goal.

With the win, Anaheim extended its point streak to four games (3-1-1) and improved to 18-30-2 on the season. 

Vatrano scored the game-winner with 53 seconds to play in the extra session, taking a cross-ice pass from Troy Terry off the rush and grabbing Anaheim the extra standings point with a dart of a snapshot tucked just inside the near post.

Minutes before setting up the game-winning goal, Terry tied with 1:01 to play in regulation, converting a brilliant setup pass by Leo Carlsson amidst a sea of bodies in the low slot.

Isac Lundestrom also scored for Anaheim, giving the home side an early lead just 2:12 after puck drop. Carlsson, Mason McTavish, Jakob Silfverberg and Adam Henrique collected assists. John Gibson made 26 saves.

Anthony Duclair and Marc-Edouard Vlasic scored for the Sharks, who now have points in five of their last six games (3-1-2) but fell to 14-32-5 on the season. Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 31-of-34 Anaheim attempts.

Both teams got on the board with rebounds in a first period full of scoring chances on both ends of the ice.

Anaheim struck first after a turnover deep in the San Jose zone, with Lundestrom taking a centering pass from McTavish and stuffing a second try from the crease around the outstretched Kahkonen's right leg.

Lundestrom gives the Ducks early lead with rebound goal

Lundestrom has three points in his last three games and 2-2=4 points in his first 14 appearances of the season after recovering from an offseason Achilles injury.

McTavish has found the scoresheet in four of his last six games and now owns 31 points in 43 games this season, fourth-most this season among NHLers under 22 years old.

Silfverberg has five points in his last four games. He's now eight assists shy of becoming the eighth player in franchise history with 200 as a Duck.

San Jose responded a few minutes later with a power-play goal as Duclair swiped home a rebound from the slot through Gibson's five-hole.

With the primary assist, Sharks top prospect and rookie defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin collected his first NHL point.

The 1-1 score lasted until deep into the middle frame, when Vlasic's point shot snuck through traffic and sailed under Gibson's right arm to put the Sharks ahead.

The 36-year-old Vlasic has scored in three straight games for the first time in his 18-season NHL career. His five goals this season, two of which came in the last 24 hours, is his most since the 2019-20 campaign.

The only other defenseman 36-or-older to score in three straight games across the last decade are Brent Burns, Dan Boyle and Zdeno Chara.

Defenseman Urho Vaakanainen very nearly leveled the score right back up for Anaheim in the opening minutes of the third, beating Kahkonen clean with a shot from left wing, but the bid rang the post and deflected into the corner.

Instead the tying goal would not come until 61 seconds remained in regulation. With Gibson on the bench for the extra attacker, Carlsson tapped a rebound stuck in a crowd just outside the Sharks crease to an open Terry at the side of the net, where Anaheim's leading scorer punched it home to even the game at two.

Terry nets tying goal off pass from Carlsson

Terry has points in six straight games and four goals in his last three outings. He leads the Ducks in points and assists and is now tied for second in goals.

Carlsson's helper was his fourth in the last six games and gave the standout rookie center 19 points in his first 31 NHL games.

With the secondary assist, Henrique also pushed his own scoring streak to six games. His nine points since Jan. 20 is tied for third-most in the NHL during that span.

Vatrano buried the winner in the final minute of overtime, beating Kahkonen to the near-side post after a cross-ice pass by Terry off the rush.

The Ducks return from the NHL All-Star Break Feb. 9 against Edmonton.

