Recap: Vatrano's OT Winner Caps Comeback Win over Sharks

Lundestrom has three points in his last three games and 2-2=4 points in his first 14 appearances of the season after recovering from an offseason Achilles injury.

McTavish has found the scoresheet in four of his last six games and now owns 31 points in 43 games this season, fourth-most this season among NHLers under 22 years old.

Silfverberg has five points in his last four games. He's now eight assists shy of becoming the eighth player in franchise history with 200 as a Duck.

San Jose responded a few minutes later with a power-play goal as Duclair swiped home a rebound from the slot through Gibson's five-hole.

With the primary assist, Sharks top prospect and rookie defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin collected his first NHL point.

The 1-1 score lasted until deep into the middle frame, when Vlasic's point shot snuck through traffic and sailed under Gibson's right arm to put the Sharks ahead.

The 36-year-old Vlasic has scored in three straight games for the first time in his 18-season NHL career. His five goals this season, two of which came in the last 24 hours, is his most since the 2019-20 campaign.

The only other defenseman 36-or-older to score in three straight games across the last decade are Brent Burns, Dan Boyle and Zdeno Chara.

Defenseman Urho Vaakanainen very nearly leveled the score right back up for Anaheim in the opening minutes of the third, beating Kahkonen clean with a shot from left wing, but the bid rang the post and deflected into the corner.

Instead the tying goal would not come until 61 seconds remained in regulation. With Gibson on the bench for the extra attacker, Carlsson tapped a rebound stuck in a crowd just outside the Sharks crease to an open Terry at the side of the net, where Anaheim's leading scorer punched it home to even the game at two.