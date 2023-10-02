Recap: Hagg's Walk-Off Caps Ducks 5-4 Comeback Win

The Ducks scored twice in the game's final minute, erasing a one-goal deficit to earn a 5-4 win over the Arizona Coyotes today at Acrisure Arena.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

With the comeback victory, the Ducks improved to to 4-1-0 in the preseason with three exhibition games still to play. The Ducks open the 2023-24 regular season Oct. 14 at Vegas.

Down by one with less than a minute to go, Troy Terry and Robert Hagg scored 19 seconds apart, stealing the game for Anaheim on back-to-back shifts.

Ryan Strome (twice) and Benoit-Olivier Groulx also scored for the Ducks. Leo Carlsson, Drew Helleson, Glenn Gawdin, Robert Hagg, Tristan Luneau, Frank Vatrano and Jakob Silfverberg added assists.

Lukas Dostal earned the win in net for Anaheim in his second appearance of the preseason.

The first period saw plenty of chances on both ends, and five goals as a result, with Arizona taking a 3-2 lead back to the locker room.

Strome scored both of Anaheim's goals in the opening frame, the first coming on a cross-ice pass by Gawdin on a 3-on-2 rush.