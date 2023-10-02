Recap: Hagg's Walk-Off Caps Ducks 5-4 Comeback Win

News Feed

Ducks Claim Defenseman Thomson on Waivers from Ottawa

Ducks Claim Defenseman Thomson on Waivers from Ottawa
Preview: Ducks Battle Coyotes Today in Coachella Valley

Preview: Ducks Battle Coyotes Today in Coachella Valley
Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 42 Players

Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 42 Players
Killorn to Miss 4-6 Weeks with Fractured Finger

Killorn to Miss 4-6 Weeks with Fractured Finger
Ducks Assign Seven Players to AHL San Diego

Ducks Assign Seven Players to AHL San Diego
Preview: Ducks Host Kings for Preseason Battle Tonight in San Diego

Preview: Ducks Host Kings for Preseason Battle Tonight in San Diego
Ducks Announce 2023-24 Television Schedule

Ducks Announce 2023-24 Television Schedule
Recap: Ducks Beat Sharks for Second Straight Night

Recap: Ducks Beat Sharks for Second Straight Night, Now 3-0 in Preseason
Preview: Ducks Battle Sharks in Preseason Rematch

Preview: Ducks Battle Sharks in Preseason Rematch
Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 55 Players

Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 55 Players
Preview: Ducks Visit San Jose for Preseason Battle with Sharks

Preview: Ducks Visit San Jose for Preseason Battle with Sharks
Recap: LaCombe Scores Twice as Ducks Defeat Kings in Preseason Opener

Recap: LaCombe Scores Twice as Ducks Defeat Kings in Preseason Opener
Ducks Open 2023 Preseason Tonight vs. Kings

Ducks Open 2023 Preseason Tonight vs. Kings
Ducks Ready to 'Build in the Right Direction' as 2023 Camp Opens

Ducks Ready to 'Build in the Right Direction' as 2023 Camp Opens
Ducks Announce Roster for 2023 Training Camp Presented by OC Navigator

Ducks Announce Details for 2023 Training Camp Presented by OC Navigator
Ducks Finish Rookie Faceoff with 4-2 Win Over Kings

Ducks Finish Rookie Faceoff Tournament with 4-2 Win Over Kings
Ducks Fall 5-3 to Colorado in Rookie Faceoff

Ducks Fall 5-3 to Colorado in Rookie Faceoff
Ducks Take on Avalanche Today in Rookie Faceoff Tournament

Ducks Take on Avalanche Today in Rookie Faceoff Tournament

Recap: Hagg's Walk-Off Caps Ducks 5-4 Comeback Win

Ducks ARI 10.1.23

The Ducks scored twice in the game's final minute, erasing a one-goal deficit to earn a 5-4 win over the Arizona Coyotes today at Acrisure Arena.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

With the comeback victory, the Ducks improved to to 4-1-0 in the preseason with three exhibition games still to play. The Ducks open the 2023-24 regular season Oct. 14 at Vegas.

Down by one with less than a minute to go, Troy Terry and Robert Hagg scored 19 seconds apart, stealing the game for Anaheim on back-to-back shifts. 

Ryan Strome (twice) and Benoit-Olivier Groulx also scored for the Ducks. Leo Carlsson, Drew Helleson, Glenn Gawdin, Robert Hagg, Tristan Luneau, Frank Vatrano and Jakob Silfverberg added assists.

Lukas Dostal earned the win in net for Anaheim in his second appearance of the preseason.

The first period saw plenty of chances on both ends, and five goals as a result, with Arizona taking a 3-2 lead back to the locker room.

Strome scored both of Anaheim's goals in the opening frame, the first coming on a cross-ice pass by Gawdin on a 3-on-2 rush.

Gawdin has two assists in four preseason appearances.

After a pair of Arizona goals made it 3-1, Strome brought Anaheim back within one late in the frame - this time finishing off a backdoor pass from Carlsson in tight.

Entering his second season as a Duck, Strome tied for fifth among team leaders with 41 points last year.

Carlsson's assist was his first point of the preseason.

Zach Sanford, Michael Carcone and Jan Jenik tallied the goals for Arizona in the first. Josh Doan, son of longtime Coyote great Shane Doan, collected two assists and now has five points (3-2=5) in three preseason games.

Groulx temporarily leveled the score for Anaheim midway through the second, tracking down a loose puck in the high slot and roofing his shot over Vejmelka to tie the game at three.

But after an Arizona goal would make it 4-3, Anaheim would need until regulation's final minute to pull back even.

The Ducks first tied it with 35 seconds to play, when Terry slammed home a one-timer from Luneau in the left circle.

Hagg scored the game-winner 19 seconds later on a seeing-eye shot from the point that snuck through traffic and gave the Ducks their fourth win of the preseason.

The Ducks continue their eight-game preseason slate Tuesday at Los Angeles.