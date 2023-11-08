Recap: Ducks Winning Streak Snapped in 2-0 Loss to Pittsburgh

The Ducks directed 32 shots on net but ran into a pair of hot goaltenders tonight, falling 2-0 to the Pittsburgh Penguins at Honda Center.

The loss snapped Anaheim's six-game winning streak and dropped the club to 7-5-0 on the season. The Ducks continue a five-game homestand Friday against Philadelphia.

Radim Zohorna and Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins, who improved to 5-6-0 on the season.

Tristan Jarry and Magnus Hellberg combined for the shutout in net for Pittsburgh, as Jarry had to leave the game late in the second period to injury.

John Gibson stopped 34-of-36 shots for Anaheim in his seventh start of the season.

Zohorna put the Penguins ahead with seven minutes to play in the opening frame. Seconds after a missed icing infraction went uncalled and left the Ducks up in arms, Zohorna go to a loose puck behind the net and had his centering pass bounce off Gibson's leg and just barely over the goal line, putting the Pens up 1-0.

Zohorna has scored in both Pittsburgh matchups against Anaheim this season, the seventh and eight goals of his NHL career.

With the secondary assist, first-year Penguin Erik Karlsson now has five points in his last three games.

Anaheim would have its chances to pull even throughout the night, most notably on a 3-on-2 rush late in the third where Hellberg shut down Carlsson's forehand bid off left wing after a cross-seam pass from Terry, but nothing would get by the visiting goaltenders before the buzzer sounded.

Crosby sealed the Pittsburgh win with an empty-net goal.

