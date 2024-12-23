Recap: Ducks Rally for Shootout Win in First Visit to Utah

Robby Fabbri scored twice and Mason McTavish buried the shootout clincher, guiding the Ducks to a 5-4 comeback victory over the Utah Hockey Club today at Delta Center.

The win, Anaheim's third in its last four games, pushed the club to 13-15-4 on the season with one game still to play before the holiday break.

Fabbri led Anaheim offensively with two goals, his third and fourth of the season, including a third-period tally that made it a one-goal game with seven minutes to play.

Brett Leason helped complete the comeback with a snipe under the crossbar for the tying goal with just under five minutes left.

Isac Lundestrom also scored. Olen Zellweger and Cutter Gauthier added two assists apiece. Lukas Dostal earned his eighth win of the season with 21 saves.

Utah captain Clayton Keller carried the attack for the home side, notching his fourth career four-point game with two goals and two assists. Barrett Hayton and Logan Cooley also scored. Goaltender Jaxsen Stauber made 25 saves.

Both teams struck before the game was even five minutes old, as Anaheim answered a rebound goal from Keller on a well-executed rush chance by Fabbri on the other end. Following a Utah turnover, and amidst a defensive line change, Fabbri jumped on the loose puck in the middle of the ice, racing ahead with LaCombe on a 2-on-1 and beating Stauber to the short side.