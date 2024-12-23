Recap: Ducks Rally for Shootout Win in First Visit to Utah

Robby Fabbri scored twice and Mason McTavish buried the shootout clincher, guiding the Ducks to a 5-4 comeback victory over the Utah Hockey Club today at Delta Center.

The win, Anaheim's third in its last four games, pushed the club to 13-15-4 on the season with one game still to play before the holiday break.

Fabbri led Anaheim offensively with two goals, his third and fourth of the season, including a third-period tally that made it a one-goal game with seven minutes to play.

Brett Leason helped complete the comeback with a snipe under the crossbar for the tying goal with just under five minutes left.

Isac Lundestrom also scored. Olen Zellweger and Cutter Gauthier added two assists apiece. Lukas Dostal earned his eighth win of the season with 21 saves.

Utah captain Clayton Keller carried the attack for the home side, notching his fourth career four-point game with two goals and two assists. Barrett Hayton and Logan Cooley also scored. Goaltender Jaxsen Stauber made 25 saves.

Both teams struck before the game was even five minutes old, as Anaheim answered a rebound goal from Keller on a well-executed rush chance by Fabbri on the other end. Following a Utah turnover, and amidst a defensive line change, Fabbri jumped on the loose puck in the middle of the ice, racing ahead with LaCombe on a 2-on-1 and beating Stauber to the short side.

Robby Fabbri scores his third goal of the season

The two-goal night gave Fabbri four points in his last four games and six points in 19 appearances this season.

Hayton would restore the lead for Utah before the end of the first period though, taking a pass from defenseman Olli Maatta in front and quickly sliding a backhanded bid through Dostal's five-hole.

Cooley and Keller then made it 4-1 early in the second period, capitalizing on a pair of strong shifts in the offensive zone with goals three minutes apart.

Cooley's goal extended his point streak to five games, matching his career high.

Lundestrom would bring the Ducks back within two later in the middle frame on a brilliant backdoor pass from Zellweger, which Lundestrom quickly shoveled through the sliding Stauber.

Isac Lundestrom converts cross-ice pass from Olen Zellweger

Zellweger's assist was his 20th career NHL point in his 56th career game. The 21-year-old ranks second among Ducks defensemen in scoring this season, and leads in assists.

Anaheim got back within one one deep into the third period amidst a mad scramble in the Utah crease, as the puck eventually trickled through Stauber and just barely over the line to cut Utah's lead in half.

Robby Fabbri's second goal of the game brings the Ducks within one

The goal went to Fabbri, his second of the game, marking his second multi-point effort as a Duck.

Leason would then tie the game with less than five minutes to play, pulling the puck to his forehand in the slot and suddenly ripping a wrister over the goaltender's glove hand.

Brett Leason ties the score in Utah

Gauthier assisted on both of Anaheim's third-period goals.

McTavish scored the only goal of the shootout, beating Stauber low to the glove side to earn Anaheim the extra standings point.

The Ducks conclude a two-game road trip Monday in Vegas.

