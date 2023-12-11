Recap: Ducks Can't Hold Third Period Lead in 4-2 Loss to Jets

Adam Henrique and Alex Killorn scored, but the Ducks could not hold a two-goal third-period lead tonight in a 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets at Honda Center.

The loss dropped Anaheim to 10-17-0 on the season and 5-10-0 on home ice.

Henrique and Killorn provided Anaheim's offense, giving the Ducks a 2-0 lead early in the third. Troy Terry, Max Jones, Jakob Silfverberg and Radko Gudas tallied assists. John Gibson made 27 saves.

Nino Niederreiter, Morgan Barron, Gabriel Vilardi and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets, who extended their winning streak to four games and improved to 16-8-2 on the season. Connor Hellebuyck earned the win in net, stopping 25-of-27 Anaheim shots.

Winnipeg winger Kyle Connor left the game early in the second period after a knee-on-knee collision with Ryan Strome in the Anaheim slot. Strome was assessed a five-minute major penalty for kneeing after review. Connor did not return to the game. The Jets did not score on the five-minute man advantage.

Instead the night's first goal would not appear until the final minutes of the middle frame, when Killorn parked himself in front of the net on the power play and had three cracks at a rebound in front of Hellebuyck. The former Vezina Trophy-winning netminder made the first two stops, but the third would be the charm for Killorn as the veteran winger shoveled the bouncing puck over Hellebuyck's left leg pad to put the Ducks ahead.