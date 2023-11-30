Preview: Stromes Collide as Ducks Host Caps Tonight at Honda Center

The Ducks return to the friendly confines of Honda Center tonight in need of some fresh home cooking, hosting the Washington Capitals in the opener of a brief two-game homestand.

PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER

Anaheim is back on home ice looking to snap a seven-game losing skid after dropping both ends of a Canadian road trip this week in Vancouver and Edmonton. The Ducks fell 3-1 to the Canucks on Tuesday, as Elias Pettersson's wraparound goal in the opening minute of the third period eventually proved the difference in a game which Anaheim largelly controlled the pace of 5-on-5 play through the initial two frames.

“I was proud of the way we competed when for most of the game [while Ilya Lyubushkin] was out,” head coach Greg Cronin said. “In the second period, we came out of the locker room telling the forwards you can't make it a tough game for the [defense], so put everything deep and we did, we hunted pucks down, got them back and then they gave us a push in the third and we didn't gain any momentum.”

For a team well familiar with dramatic comebacks already this season, there was no magic in the air for the Ducks in Vancouver, as late game-tying bids for Jakob Silfverberg and Mason McTavish in tight would stay out of the net.

“That was unbelievable,” Cronin said. “You could see it from the bench, the net was wide open and I saw it going in and I expected the light to go on and it's kind of a shock. But we’ve got to score more than one goal or two goals a game. You're not going to win games doing that.”

The loss pushed Anaheim's winless streak to seven games and dropped the club to 9-13-0 on the season, sixth in the Pacific Division.

"Our guys fought hard all game, but we're still looking for that consistency for 60 minutes," Cam Fowler said. "We have to find ways to close games out."

Already down Radko Gudas to a short-term lower-body ailment, Ducks lost defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin to injury as well early in the road trip finale - leading to increased roles for the club's three rookie defensemen.

"They did a great job, I'm really proud of those guys," Fowler said. "It's never easy playing with five defensemen, no matter what stage you're at in your career. Those guys did a really great job."

Lyubushkin and Gudas' status for tonight's game have not yet been announced.

One Duck that will be in the lineup, and probably with tonight's game circled on his calendar, is winger Ryan Strome, who will face off with his younger brother Dylan.

Ryan owns a 7-0-1 mark against Dylan in the NHL. The Washington Strome leads the Caps in goals (eight) and is tied for third among team leaders in points (10).

Dylan and Washington head south down the 5 Freeway today looking to build on a 2-1 win over the Kings last night in LA. Washington was outshot 39-15 in the win, but behind goaltender Charlie Lindgren, was able to hold Los Angeles off the scoreboard for the game's final 51 minutes.

“I thought the guys did a good job in front of me tonight,” Lindgren told NHL.com's Dan Greenspan. “Felt like I saw a lot of pucks, which is what I need to do. The Kings could be the best team we've seen all year. For us to come in here in a tough building and get the two points was a big one.”

Washington (11-6-2, 24 points) sits third in the Metropolitan Division.