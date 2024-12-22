Preview: Ducks Pay First Visit to Utah for Sunday Matinee

"I thought we played, actually, a pretty good game all together, 5-on-5," Killorn said. "They are a veteran team, they have won before so they’re gonna try to find ways to win and they did tonight, especially on the special teams, they did a good job. They scored on the PK which really hurts and then they scored another one on the powerplay. Veteran team, they found a way to win but all together, like 5-on-5, I thought we played pretty decent."

Added Cronin, "I looked at the shot totals after the first period, I think it was 12 to four for us, we had [no goals]. But, we played well, we played well defensively and it was frustrating we didn’t get least a point.

"I thought the effort was there all over the ice, it was a lot of good one-on-one puck battles we won and we had a pretty good night on the faceoff dot."

Anaheim now hits the road for matchups with Utah and Vegas before the holiday break, today looking for their season win this season over the NHL's newest franchise. The Ducks claimed a dramatic 4-3 overtime win in the season's first meeting, clinching the extra point on Leo Carlsson's game-winner.

"We knew it was going to be a bit of a track meet," Trevor Zegras said that night. "As much as we could, we tried to not play a track meet but they're so young, skilled and fast that you kind of have to respect their speed. Stay to the inside and just play tough. It was a really good game."

Utah now finds itself right in the thick of the playoff race, currently riding a seven-game point streak to move within two points of Colorado for third in the Central Division.

“Bench was rock solid," Utah coach Andre Tourigny told NHL.com's Jessi Pierce after Friday's 2-1 win over Minnesota. "I think we defended well, we kept them as much as possible on the outside. They're a tough team to play. They have elite players, but really happy the way we played against their top player in the second part of the game, not really in the first, but I think we got better.”

Utah (16-11-5, 37 points) sits fifth in the Central Division.