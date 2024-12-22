Preview: Ducks Pay First Visit to Utah for Sunday Matinee

The Ducks will visit Salt Lake City for the first time in franchise history today, taking on the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center.
PUCK DROP: 2 P.M. PT | WATCH: VICTORY+ | AUDIO: DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER
Anaheim's annual "dads trip" begins with the front half of a back-to-back, as the Ducks look to bounce back from a tight 4-2 defeat to the Colorado Avalanche Friday night at Honda Center. Trailing by two early in the third period, the Ducks would get back within one on Alex Killorn's seventh goal of the season, but could not find a late equalizer on a power-play chance with four minutes to play.
"Well, it’s frustrating, I thought 5-on-5 we played a really good game," head coach Greg Cronin said. "It was a real solid game for us, I think we had outshot 5-on-5 by 24 to 14. Our special teams, just the power play did not generate much. Like I said before, when the power play gets scoring chances it has high shot volume attempts, your bench feels good. They get on their toes and it is just feeding [an] offensive mindset, but tonight it wasn’t generating anything like as far as shot volume and then they scored [a shorthanded goal]."
Despite the loss, which dropped the Ducks to 12-15-4 on the season, the team felt the Colorado game was another step towards establishing consistency after strong performances in wins over Columbus and Winnipeg.