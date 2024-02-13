Preview: Ducks Open Northeast Road Trip Tonight in Montreal

The Ducks have flown north of the border for the first of a four-game eastern road trip, tonight taking on the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre.

Anaheim kicks off its first road trip after the All-Star Break looking to move on from a 5-3 loss to Edmonton Friday night on home ice. The Ducks held three one-goal leads that night against the high-flying division rival, but could not break through in the third period for the upset victory.

"I think we deserved a little bit better of a fate," said Ryan Strome, who scored twice in the loss. "I thought we worked really hard. I thought we did a lot of good things. They're a good hockey team.

"All in all, I think it was a good effort by us. A lot of positives to keep drawing from. We've been on a pretty good run here in the last four or five games. We just have to keep building and not get frustrated by this result."

The loss snapped Anaheim's four-game point streak and dropped the club to 18-31-2 on the season.

"We played well," head coach Greg Cronin said. "We had energy. We were jumping. We generated chances. We had quality chances."

The setback was also rookie center Leo Carlsson's first career matchup against Edmonton's explosive offensive duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, a challenge Cronin thought his young pupil handled quite well.

"I think if you asked Leo, he would probably say he could have made more plays," Cronin said. "I think he had the puck a lot. We have a pretty high standard for him and I think he carries himself with a high standard. He just missed on a few really good opportunities.

"It's a fast game and that's a heavy team. I thought he did really well, it's his first time playing Edmonton. Some guys struggle with that speed and the size. I thought he played in his pace to his game. I thought he battled hard."

Carlsson finished with an assist and +1 rating in 16:53 of ice-time, moving back into third place among NHL rookies in points per game (.63) this season.

Carlsson and the Ducks now visit Montreal for the opener of a four-game trip that will also make stops in Ottawa, Toronto and Buffalo. The Canadiens have gone 1-2-0 since returning from the All-Star Break, including a 7-2 defeat Sunday to St. Louis and have now fallen to 13th in the Eastern Conference.

“It’s never fun to get run out of the building, especially yours,” defenseman Jayden Struble told NHL.com's Sean Farrell. “I thought there were a lot of bad bounces too that went against us, but it’s not an excuse. You’ve just got to keep going. Tomorrow’s a new day.”

Montreal (21-23-8, 50 points) sits sixth in the Atlantic Division, 10 points back of a Wild Card position.