Preview: Ducks Open Central Road Trip, Battle Blackhawks Tonight in Chicago

The Ducks have hit the road for a four-game tour of the Central Division, tonight facing off with the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center.

PUCK DROP: 5:30 P.M. PT | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER

Anaheim hopes the trek will help it get back on track after consecutive lopsided losses on home ice to Dallas and New York.

"To me, what was like we got educated by an older, veteran team that knows how to win," head coach Greg Cronin said. "They played an efficient game.They put the puck deep. We turned the puck over. I don't know what period it was, but we turned the puck over at the offensive blue lines repeatedly."

Added defenseman Cam Fowler, "It's a game of mistakes, hockey, right? You have to understand how to limit those the best you can. A lot of that comes with experience. It's no secret that we have a young group in here, so we've got to get through that together, the best we can. But also, learn from those mistakes moving forward."

The loss dropped Anaheim to 23-38-3 on the season, 5-8-1 since last month's NHL All-Star Break, and capped the five-game stretch on home ice at 2-3-0.

"We've talked about, as a group, trying to manage the puck better and when we do that, we're a really efficient and strong team. But when it goes sideways, that's when things get a little crazy for us out there and we leave our goalies hanging out to dry. So that's something that we will continue to try and manage moving forward, but it has to be a lot better. It's just something that can't happen."

"[We] have to take ownership of the details that are critical for a team to have reliable success," Cronin said.

The Ducks now descend upon the Windy City for the second of three meetings with the Blackhawks this season. Chicago claimed a 1-0 victory in the first matchup behind a 37-save shutout from veteran netminder Petr Mrazek and a power-play goal from winger Philipp Kurashev.

“If you watch [the Blackhawks] in the first period, they just kept getting pucks down to the net front," Cronin said that night. "We just kept going to the outside. We had possession, which is great, but we weren’t getting any quality scoring chances.”

Still in the early stages of its rebuilding process, Chicago finds itself long out of the playoff picture, but the 'Hawks have been much more competitive this season at home (12-17-4) than on the road (5-26-1) - most recently a 7-4 win over Arizona on Sunday.

“Lot of determination by the guys,” Chicago coach Luke Richardson said of the comeback victory to NHL.com's Bruce Miles. “[We] showed some real good resilience as a team, and we didn’t implode and start yelling and slamming doors on the bench. I think we just got down to business and got it done.”

Chicago (17-43-5, 39 points) sits eighth in the Central Division.