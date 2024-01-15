Preview: Ducks Meet Panthers for MLK Day Matinee

The Ducks will get to work bright and early Monday, facing off with the Florida Panthers in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee at Amerant Bank Arena.

PUCK DROP: 10 A.M. PT

Anaheim heads across the Sunshine State for the front half of a back-to-back that will cap its five-game southeastern road trip. The Ducks opened that trek with a 5-3 victory in Nashville, but have since dropped consecutive games to the Hurricanes and Lightning.

"We came out and it was an even game in the first period," head coach Greg Cronin said of the loss to Tampa Saturday night. "Then after that, their game just took off and our game went flat and downhill."

"We had a good first period, but in the second we got caught in some penalty trouble," veteran winger Jakob Silfverberg added. "They did a good job managing the puck and we got got caught in a couple long shifts. That's when penalties tend to happen. Against a team like that, you can't take penalties."

Despite that competitive first period against the Bolts, the Ducks could not slow down a potent power play in the middle frame, conceding on all three of Tampa's man advantage opportunities - all in a span of nine minutes.

"They have an elite power play, they have for the last few years and it's no secret," Silfverberg said. "Going into a game like this, you can't take penalties and we did that. It's tough to come back from that."

"We made it 2-1 with some momentum and then we took an unneccessary penalty," Cronin said. "When they got the third [goal], you could feel a little bit of enthusiasm leak out."

Anaheim also had a couple of power play looks, including two in the third when trying to get back within a goal, but after Frank Vatrano's second period one-timer had trouble generating many scoring chances against a stout Tampa defense.

"They did a great job killing penalties, they got in shot lanes and jumped pass lanes," Cronin said. "Then when we did establish pressure, we didn't do anything with it."

"We got the quick goal but in the third we had a few more opportunities," Silfverberg said. "We messed it up once we got set [in the offensive zone]. They did a good job of pressuring us and we were fumbling on a few passes. We know we can't do that. It has to be crisp and it's got to be connected, like the one we scored. We kind of beat ourselves there by not executing passes.

"We definitely had a chance to bring the game back and didn't take that opportunity."

Anaheim now turns its attention to one of the NHL's best teams so far this season in the Florida Panthers, whose 56 points are tied for second in the Eastern Conference.

Florida had its nine-game winning streak end Saturday with a 4-1 loss to New Jersey, the club's first setback since Dec. 23. The unbeaten streak was the third-longest in franchise history and included six victories over teams currently in a playoff position.

“It was fantastic,” Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovskytold the team's Jameson Olive. “It was great and we beat really good teams -- really, really high skilled teams. It was good. It’s a long season. It doesn’t matter about the streaks or stuff. It’s all to prepare ourselves for the playoffs, learn our lessons and keep going.”

Florida's attack includes four of the 40 players in the NHL this season to already eclipse 40 points, Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Carter Verhaeghe and the red-hot Sam Reinhart, who had scored in each of his last six games.

The Panthers (27-13-2, 56 points) are second in the Atlantic Division, three points back of the Bruins for the division lead.