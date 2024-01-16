Preview: Ducks Look for Back-to-Back Wins Tonight in Nation's Capital

The Ducks have flown through the snow for the final leg of a five-game southeastern road trek, tonight taking on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.

PUCK DROP: 4 P.M. PT | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER

Anaheim will look to secure a winning record on the road trip after a comeback 5-4 victory in overtime yesterday in Florida. The Panthers twice held two-goal leads in that game, but the Ducks responded each time to level the score and earned the extra standings point on Alex Killorn's second-chance game-winner on the first shift of the extra session.

"It reminded me of earlier in the year, we had the belief and we kept going," head coach Greg Cronin said of the comeback. "They are obviously a very good team and are probably going to be a Stanley Cup contender. To come back on a team like that was impressive."

"It's a huge win for us," Frank Vatrano added. "The game got more intense in the third period there. We fought back and it's great to get those two points."

Anaheim's veterans led the way offensively, with two goals from Killorn, a two-point night from Adam Henrique, a breakaway marker from Jakob Silfverberg and a game-tying goal early in the third from Troy Terry.

"We ended up on a 2-on-1 and Cam made a great play to find me," Killorn said of his game-winner. "I found a seam and scored. I don't think we were very happy with the way we played in Tampa especially once we got down in the game. To have that tonight was great."

"I thought Killorn skated well tonight and [Leo Carlsson] probably energized him," Cronin said. "He is a very dynamic player and distributes the puck very well. [Killorn] and Terry benefited from that."

Carlsson's impact, while not seen on the scoresheet, was obvious in the rookie's return to the lineup. The 19-year-old played on Anaheim's top line, drew two penalties and logged over 20 minutes of ice-time - third among Ducks forwards.

"We were joking around after the first period that you wouldn't have known he was out for a month," Cronin said. "The way he skates and sees the ice, he was outstanding."

The Ducks now turn their attention to a Caps team coming off a home-and-home set with the division rival New York Rangers.

“There was big talk at the beginning of the year about the identity of our team,” winger T.J. Oshie told WashingtonCaps.com's Mike Vogel. “And I think we just haven’t seen it consistently, but it is building, it is in the works, and you can see it when we are playing at our best. We’re moving the puck well, we’re defending very well, our goaltenders are great, special teams is going well.

"We do have a lot of maturity on our team, but we do have a lot of young guys with a lot of inexperience as well. So we’re navigating through those different experiences, and really finding our footing here.”

The Capitals earned a 5-4 win over the Ducks in the Orange County half of the two-game season series back in November. Anaheim led 2-1 in the first period of that game but Tom Wilson's first career hat trick would power the Caps to a comeback victory.

"They've got a big team," Cronin said that night. "They're a big, heavy team...They come down the walls heavy, and they use their size and length to keep pucks in.

"They seemed very comfortable taking pucks on their power play, or in their 5-on-5, and just wristing them down there and creating almost rebound opportunities, like you would in basketball. We weren't able to pick sticks up."

Washington (20-15-6, 46 points) sits seventh in the Metropolitan Division, three points back of a Wild Card spot.