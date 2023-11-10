Preview: Ducks Continue Homestand, Host Flyers Tonight at Honda Center

The Ducks will shoot for their first season sweep of the 2023-24 campaign tonight, hosting the Philadelphia Flyers on Military Appreciation Night at Honda Center.

Anaheim heads to the penultimate contest of a five-game homestand, looking to get back on track after its then NHL-best six-game winning streak was snapped in a 2-0 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

"I thought we just played hockey, we weren't dictating a lot," head coach Greg Cronin said. "When we're on our game, we're hunting picks and we're getting some offensive zone time.

"You get those runs, I've been in a lot of them as a coach, you just feel like you've got an extra attacker with you. You've got that confidence and the momentum. It's a bummer, but the guys have worked hard. I'm always proud of their compete. We just came up short."

The Ducks fired 32 shots on net Thursday, but couldn't turn enough of them into quality scoring chances in tight - at least enough to nullify a strong goaltending performance by Pittsburgh's goaltending duo of Tristan Jarry and Magnus Hellberg.

"We felt we could have done a little bit better job creating some more chaos in front of the net," Cam Fowler said. "Maybe the first shot was seen too easily and goalies are always going to make that save. So we're always trying to preach getting two of three bodies to the net. When we're doing that, we're very hard to defend."

Despite the setback, goaltender John Gibson turned in a second straight solid performance after his return from an upper-body injured suffered last month in Pittsburgh. Gibson has stopped 64-of-67 (.955 SV%) shots across his last two starts and ranks tenth among NHL netminders in save percentage this season (min. 5 starts).

The shutout loss was the first time the Ducks had been held off the scoresheet this year and dropped the club to 7-5-0 (14 points), fourth in the Pacific Division.

They'll meet Philadelphia for the second time in as many weeks, looking to capture the season sweep after a 7-4 victory on a Saturday afternoon at Wells Fargo Center. Frank Vatrano scored his second hat trick of the season that day, as the Ducks held off a third-period Flyers rally to earn the third of what would become six straight victories.

Since then the Flyers have gone just 1-4-0, including a 2-1 defeat to the Sharks, San Jose's first win of the season, in the opener of their California road trip.

"We couldn't find a way to finish," Flyers coach John Tortorella told NHL.com's Chelena Goldman postgame. "I thought we had a lot of 'almost chances' and just didn't finish at the net, some of them. Territorially, I thought we controlled it, but just didn't get enough quality chances."

Philadelphia (5-7-1, 11 points) sits sixth in the Metropolitan Division.