Preview: Ducks Cap Road Trip Tonight in Motor City

The Ducks get right back to work tonight for the finale of a four-game road trip, taking on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

PUCK DROP: 4 P.M. PT | TV: BALLY SPORTS WEST | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER

Anaheim hopes to bring its performance from last night in New Jersey on the road too, as former Devil Adam Henrique's hat trick led the way in a 5-1 victory at Prudential Center.

"We've had a lot of performances that I thought would merit wins," head coach Greg Cronin said. "We've tried to coach our players into believing...ultimately if you play the right way, generate chances and suppress chances against, you're probably going to win more of those games than we have.

"I thought we were shaky in the first period but in the second and third period, we played a real smart hockey game."

John Gibson kept Anaheim level in that first period despite 15 Devils shots and two power plays. The netminder was forced to leave the game after the second period though with illness and did not return. His status for today's game is yet to be announced.

"Penalty killing starts with your goaltending and Gibby was terrific," Cronin said. "He kept us in there and then in the second and third periods, we got some traction."

"I don't think he gets enough credit around the league for how good he is and how good he's been for us for a very long time," Henrique said. "Through the downs, he's always been there and played for us. He's somebody we rely on."

Henrique's first career hat trick powered the Anaheim attack, a special night for the veteran forward on his annual return to New Jersey.

"It was a big one for us, we knew that going into the game," Henrique said. "We got the special teams going and [scored] four-on-four. [Lukas Dostal] came in big for us. I thought Troy [Terry] and [Alex Killorn] had tremendous games, too. That's a big win for this team."

Anaheim now heads to Detroit for the trip's finale, squaring off with a Red Wings team looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats to Carolina and Philadelphia.

"Lack of execution," Detroit coach Derek Lalonde told NHL.com's Adam Kimmelman after the 1-0 loss to Philly. "Just some plays that we've made in similar situations we just didn't make tonight... It's six periods and just one goal. Have to figure out our offense a little bit."

Detroit will welcome its captain back to action tonight as well, with Dylan Larkin returning from a four-game absence to an upper-body injury. Larkin has 25 points in 24 games this season, second among team leaders, with a +5 rating.

“It was a process,” Lalonde told RedWings.com's Jonathan Mills about Larkin’s recovery. “We’re ecstatic. Even going through this past week, we thought today might be a little aggressive. But it’s worked out good. Obviously it’s a good sign for us to get him back.”

Detroit (15-11-4, 34 points) sits fourth in the Atlantic Division.