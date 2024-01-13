Preview: Ducks Battle the Bolts Tonight in Tampa

The Ducks will move past the halfway point of the 2023-24 season tonight, continuing a five-game southeastern road trip with a matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena.

Anaheim sits 1-1-0 on the road trip thus far after a 6-3 loss Thursday night at Carolina. The Ducks came back from a two-goal deficit that evening, but could not slow down a potent Hurricanes attack to skate away with the two standings points.

"I don't think we liked our start," winger Frank Vatrano said. "They were ready to play from the start. Their team has structure, so it's hard to break structure when they're playing with the lead."

"I still felt, in a two-goal game going into the third period, that we would drive some momentum in the third," head coach Greg Cronin said. "But they did a good job. They came out the first couple shifts and kept the puck in our zone. They're a good hockey team. We couldn't get shot on net."

Anaheim again shuffled its lines Thursday in Raleigh, this time adjusting for the losses of forward Trevor Zegras and defenseman Pavel Mintyukov to injuries. Offseason acquisition Robert Hagg made his Ducks debut in place of Mintyukov, posting two shots, two hits and two blocked shots in 11:57 of ice-time.

Also on Thursday, Anaheim's Isac Lundestrom scored his first goal of the season. Now centering the club's third line after returning from an offseason Achilles injury, Lundestrom has posted a +2 rating in his first five games back.

"It had been a long while since I've played so now that I've got four or five games, I'm starting to get into it with my timing," Lundestrom said.

The Ducks now visit Tampa for a battle with a veteran Lightning team still stocked with core pieces from the club's back-to-back Stanley Cup titles. The Bolts enter play Saturday with consecutive wins to kick off a four-game homestand, a pair of OT triumphs over the Kings and Devils.

"We know where we are and what we have to do," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper told NHL.com's Corey Long. "We don't have a ton of wiggle room and we had a chance to get points tonight. This is probably a game that maybe earlier in the year we don't win ... something doesn't go our way, or we lose it in overtime. Now, we're finding ways. That's big for our group."

Tonight's game will also feature a homecoming for winger Alex Killorn, who will face his original NHL team for the first time. Killorn played 805 games in a Tampa sweater across 11 seasons, winning two Stanley Cups and appearing in the finals four times. He ranks in the top-10 of the club's all-time leaders in games played (fifth), goals (sixth), assists (eighth) and points (eighth).

Tampa Bay (21-17-5, 47 points) sits fourth in the Atlantic Division.