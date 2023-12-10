Preview: Ducks Aim to Ground Jets Tonight at Honda Center

The Ducks are back on home ice for some Sunday night hockey, tonight hosting the Winnipeg Jets at Honda Center.

Anaheim returns home for a lone game before hitting the road once again, set to embark on a four-game trip that begins in New York on Wednesday. Before that, the Ducks will hope to snap out of a losing skid that's seen them drop 10 of their 11 games - and with five of those defeats coming by a single goal.

"Not to feel sorry for ourselves, but it kind of feels like it’s been the tale of our team the last little bit,” Troy Terry said. “You always get told that if the scoring chances are there and you’re doing the right things it will come. But it’s obviously hard. "

"We've lost eight games (this season) by one goal," head coach Greg Cronin said. "I don't care if it goes off the glass and then off the goalie's head, we have to get it down there."

The Ducks could not pull out of that drought this week with a pair of losses to Central Division foes, including a 1-0 shutout defeat in Chicago at the hands of a 37-save performance by Blackhawks netminder Petr Mrazek.

“We’re moving the puck on the outside," Cronin said. "We’re not throwing into the net. We just kept going to the outside. We had possession, which is great, but we weren’t getting any quality scoring chances.”

"We need to take a lot of good things from it," added Terry. "Honestly, we did a lot of good things defensively. They had the power-play goal. We did the right things to win. We’ve got to execute and find ways to put the puck in the net.”

The loss dropped Anaheim to 10-16-0 on the season, seventh in the Pacific Division.

"We won some battles in the offensive zone and had some good looks," Radko Gudas said. "It was a good step for us. It's unfortunate we didn't get the two points but it's a learning process so we have to take it like that."

The Ducks hope some home cooking will bring back those goals, tonight opening a three-game season series against the Jets. Winnipeg visits Honda Center for the second of a four-game road trek of their own, fresh off a 4-2 victory over Colorado on Thursday.

“That was a great effort, it really was,” Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness told NHL.com's Ryan Boulding postgame. “It's a great hockey team over there. We talked about it this morning -- we want to be considered an elite team, and you’ve got to beat the teams ahead of you. And we proved tonight that we can play with anybody.”

Winnipeg's Kyle Connor scored twice in that win and Anaheim will have to keep a particularly close eye on the dynamic winger. He's now tied for third among NHL leaders in goals this season (17) and has scored 11 goals in 15 career matchups against Anaheim.

The Jets (15-8-2, 32 points) sit third in the Central Division.