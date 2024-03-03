Preview: Ducks Aim for Third Straight Win Tonight vs. First Place Canucks

The Ducks will go for their third win in four nights against one of the NHL's top teams, tonight hosting the Vancouver Canucks at Honda Center.

Anaheim returns to action after earning back-to-back wins over San Jose and New Jersey this week. The victory in San Jose came on a pair of second period power-play goals as Anaheim held on in the third period to claim the season series vs. its California rival.

Less than 24 hours later, the Ducks earned maybe the season's most dramatic triumph, a 4-3 decision over the Devils highlighted by goaltender Lukas Dostal's penalty shot denial of New Jersey's Jack Hughes with just two seconds left in regulation.

"I haven't seen that before," head coach Greg Cronin admitted postgame. "I saw the net come up, but I didn't see who pushed it or what the circumstances were around it. But, when I saw [Hughes] go to the center ice circle for a penalty shot, I thought 'What a wild way to end a game.' Give credit to [Dostal]. He was the best player on the ice and he deservedly won the game for us."

"Obviously, it's unique and doesn't really happen often," Dostal said. "I just trusted in myself. Just took it like it's just part of the game and I had to stop it. I'm glad that I could do it.

"I feel it's like 50-50, but with [Trevor Zegras, Mason McTavish and Leo Carlsson] they do it like that all the time [in practice]. Shootouts, breakaways and stuff like that. So I was pretty confident I could stop it."

Dostal, who fought through a mild illness Friday, was dynamite in net for Anaheim all evening long - denying 52-of-55 Devils shots in one of the best performances of his young NHL career.

"The crazy thing is, we have a little bit of a bug going around the team and we had to actually carry some medicine out to him halfway through the second period," Cronin said. "I asked him after the period, 'Are you going to be okay to do the third?' He said 'Yeah, I'll be fine.' Very humble about it, so he was obviously dialed in and focused. He did a great job."

With Dostal as the backstop, Anaheim locked down a third-period lead for the second straight night and improved to 22-35-3 on the season.

"We didn't like our first [period]," winger Frank Vatrano said. "It's going to be challenging if we aren't breaking up plays, but we were patient with it and made plays when we had opportunities."

Added Max Jones, who scored his fifth goal of the season in the win, "In the back-to-back games you kind of play simple off the bat. You don't know how the legs are going to be. I think we did a good job at that in the first period, just kind of playing simple. We were a little slow coming out, but we found a way to go in with the lead and just kind of sustain that."

Alongside goals from Jones and former Devil Adam Henrique, Vatrano scored twice in the win, pulling within one of his first 30-goal season in the NHL.

"It's awesome, I never thought it would happen to be honest with you," Vatrano said through a big smile. "I've been fortunate enough to play with some great guys this year and get put in a great spot to succeed. If it wasn't for those guys helping me and helping me work every single day and making me better, I wouldn't be in this position right now."

Vatrano's next goal would make him the 10th player in franchise history with 30 in a single season, a list that includes Sergei Fedorov, Ryan Getzlaf, Paul Kariya, Teemu Selanne and Corey Perry, among others.

His next shot at No. 30 comes tonight against the first-place Canucks, who visit Orange County tonight for the first leg of a three-game road trip. Vancouver will be looking to bounce back from a 5-1 loss to Los Angeles on Thursday, the club's second straight home defeat.

"We're losing those battles,” Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet told NHL.com's Kevin Woodley. “Maybe it’s getting harder. Guys have to realize that's the game that's going to be out there from here all the way to whatever. You've got to learn, just the technical part, but also the will to get those pucks. That game was puck battles and they won more than us.”

Vancouver did capture the season's first meeting with Anaheim, a 3-1 win way back in late November at Rogers Arena. Brock Boeser scored twice that night, including the empty-netter that sealed the deal in the game's final minute.

The Canucks (38-17-7, 83 points) sit atop the Pacific Division, nine points clear of the second-place Oilers and narrowly ahead of the Stars for the best record in the Western Conference.