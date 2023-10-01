News Feed

Ducks Claim Defenseman Thomson on Waivers from Ottawa

Preview: Ducks Battle Coyotes Today in Coachella Valley

Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 42 Players

Killorn to Miss 4-6 Weeks with Fractured Finger

Ducks Assign Seven Players to AHL San Diego

Preview: Ducks Host Kings for Preseason Battle Tonight in San Diego

Ducks Announce 2023-24 Television Schedule

Recap: Ducks Beat Sharks for Second Straight Night

Preview: Ducks Battle Sharks in Preseason Rematch

Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 55 Players

Preview: Ducks Visit San Jose for Preseason Battle with Sharks

Recap: LaCombe Scores Twice as Ducks Defeat Kings in Preseason Opener

Ducks Open 2023 Preseason Tonight vs. Kings

Ducks Ready to 'Build in the Right Direction' as 2023 Camp Opens

Ducks Announce Roster for 2023 Training Camp Presented by OC Navigator

Ducks Announce Details for 2023 Training Camp Presented by OC Navigator
Ducks Finish Rookie Faceoff with 4-2 Win Over Kings

Ducks Fall 5-3 to Colorado in Rookie Faceoff

Ducks Take on Avalanche Today in Rookie Faceoff Tournament

The Ducks are taking on the Coyotes right now at Acrisure Arena. Click here to watch live.

The Ducks battle the Coyotes in preseason action at Acrisure Arena.

The Ducks will continue the 2023 preseason today (3 p.m.) with a matchup against the Arizona Coyotes at Acrisure Arena.

Click here to watch live.

Anaheim's expected roster:

F - Ryan Strome
F - Troy Terry
F - Mason McTavish
F - Brock McGinn
F - Jakob Silfverberg
F - Leo Carlsson
F - Pavol Regenda
F - Glenn Gawdin
F - Zack Kassian
F - Benoit-Olivier Groulx
F - Frank Vatrano
F - Jaxsen Wiebe

D - Urho Vaakanainen
D - Scott Harrington
D - Robert Hagg
D - Drew Helleson
D - Colton White
D - Tristan Luneau

G - Lukas Dostal
G - Alex Stalock