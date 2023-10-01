The Ducks are taking on the Coyotes right now at Acrisure Arena. Click here to watch live.

The Ducks will continue the 2023 preseason today (3 p.m.) with a matchup against the Arizona Coyotes at Acrisure Arena.
Anaheim's expected roster:
F - Ryan Strome
F - Troy Terry
F - Mason McTavish
F - Brock McGinn
F - Jakob Silfverberg
F - Leo Carlsson
F - Pavol Regenda
F - Glenn Gawdin
F - Zack Kassian
F - Benoit-Olivier Groulx
F - Frank Vatrano
F - Jaxsen Wiebe
D - Urho Vaakanainen
D - Scott Harrington
D - Robert Hagg
D - Drew Helleson
D - Colton White
D - Tristan Luneau
G - Lukas Dostal
G - Alex Stalock