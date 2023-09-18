LIVE STREAM: Ducks vs. Kings at the Rookie Faceoff Tournament

Watch the live stream as the Ducks take on the Los Angeles Kings in the Rookie Faceoff Tournament at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tristan Luneau scored twice as the Ducks prospects kicked off the 2023 Rookie Faceoff Tournament with a 4-2 victory over the host Vegas Golden Knights on Friday Night at Dollar Loan Center. Anaheim dropped the second game of the tournament Sunday with a 5-3 loss to Colorado, despite a three-point performance by Carey Terrance (1-2=3) and goals by Nathan Gaucher and Nikita Nesterenko.

The six-team Rookie Faceoff tournament is hosted by the Vegas Golden Knights from Sept. 15-18 featuring the Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, Los Ageles Kings, San Jose Sharks and host Vegas Golden Knights. Games will be held at both City National Arena in Summerlin, Nev. and the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev.

Ducks Rookie Faceoff Guide