LIVE STREAM: Ducks vs. Kings at the Rookie Faceoff Tournament

News Feed

Preview: Ducks Cap Rookie Faceoff Slate Today vs. Kings

Preview: Ducks Cap Rookie Faceoff Slate Today vs. Kings
Ducks to Host #FlyTogether Fan Camp presented by OC Navigator on Saturday, Sept. 23

Ducks to Host #FlyTogether Fan Camp presented by OC Navigator on Saturday, Sept. 23
Ducks Announce Rookie Faceoff Roster, Rookie Camp Details

Ducks Announce Rookie Faceoff Roster, Rookie Camp Details
McTavish, Killorn, Gudas to Host Meet-and-Greet at Honda Center

McTavish, Killorn, Gudas to Host Meet-and-Greet at Honda Center
Angels to Host Ducks Night Friday at Angel Stadium

Angels to Host Ducks Night Friday at Angel Stadium
Ducks Single Game Tickets on Sale Wednesday, Sept. 13

Ducks Single Game Tickets on Sale Wednesday, Sept. 13
Tickets On Sale for Ducks Preseason Contest at Pechanga Arena San Diego

Tickets On Sale for Ducks Preseason Contest at Pechanga Arena San Diego
Ducks Top The Athletic's 2023 Pipeline Rankings

Ducks Top The Athletic's 2023 Pipeline Rankings
Beginning with the 2023-24 NHL season, Goettl will serve as the presenting sponsor of Ducks Stream, the most comprehensive audio network in the NHL

Ducks Announce Goettl as New Official Partner
Ducks Acquire Defenseman Lyubushkin from Buffalo

Ducks Acquire Defenseman Lyubushkin from Buffalo
SoCal Sports Teams Unite for $450,000 Donation to Hawaii Relief Efforts

SoCal Sports Teams Unite for $450,000 Donation to Hawaii Relief Efforts
'Tremendous Human Being' Niedermayer Stars in 'A Mighty Journey' Debut

'Tremendous Human Being' Niedermayer Stars in 'A Mighty Journey' Debut
Ducks Sign Goaltender Stalock to One-Year Contract

Ducks Sign Goaltender Stalock to One-Year Contract
Ducks, All-Star Winger Terry Agree to Terms on Seven-Year Contract

Ducks, All-Star Winger Terry Agree to Terms on Seven-Year Contract
Ducks Announce 2023-24 Promotional Schedule & Giveaway Schedule

Ducks Announce 2023-24 Promotional Schedule & Giveaway Schedule
Etem Swaps Skates for Headset in Joining Ducks Audio Booth

Etem Swaps Skates for Headset in Joining Ducks Audio Booth
'He Knows How to Win': Gaucher Emerges as Future Leader of Young Ducks

'He Knows How to Win': Gaucher Emerges as Future Leader of Young Ducks
Ducks to Compete in 2023 Rookie Faceoff Tournament

Ducks to Compete in 2023 Rookie Faceoff Tournament

LIVE STREAM: Ducks vs. Kings at the Rookie Faceoff Tournament

RF Game 3 Thumb
By Ducks Staff
@AnaheimDucks AnaheimDucks.com

Watch the live stream as the Ducks take on the Los Angeles Kings in the Rookie Faceoff Tournament at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

**SCROLL DOWN OR CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE**

Tristan Luneau scored twice as the Ducks prospects kicked off the 2023 Rookie Faceoff Tournament with a 4-2 victory over the host Vegas Golden Knights on Friday Night at Dollar Loan Center. Anaheim dropped the second game of the tournament Sunday with a 5-3 loss to Colorado, despite a three-point performance by Carey Terrance (1-2=3) and goals by Nathan Gaucher and Nikita Nesterenko.

The six-team Rookie Faceoff tournament is hosted by the Vegas Golden Knights from Sept. 15-18 featuring the Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, Los Ageles Kings, San Jose Sharks and host Vegas Golden Knights. Games will be held at both City National Arena in Summerlin, Nev. and the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev.

Ducks Rookie Faceoff Guide

The Ducks conclude their Rookie Faceoff schedule Monday vs. Los Angeles in Las Vegas, NV.