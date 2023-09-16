News Feed

LIVE STREAM: Ducks vs. Avalanche at the Rookie Faceoff Tournament

By Ducks Staff
Watch the live stream as the Ducks take on the Colorado Avalanche in the Rookie Faceoff Tournament at Dollar Loan Center in Nevada.

Tristan Luneau scored twice as the Ducks prospects kicked off the 2023 Rookie Faceoff Tournament with a 4-2 victory over the host Vegas Golden Knights on Friday Night at Dollar Loan Center.

The six-team Rookie Faceoff tournament is hosted by the Vegas Golden Knights from Sept. 15-18 featuring the Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, Los Ageles Kings, San Jose Sharks and host Vegas Golden Knights. Games will be held at both City National Arena in Summerlin, Nev. and the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev.

Anaheim will  conclude their schedule against Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 18 (City National Arena, Rink 2, 12:30 p.m. PT).

Ducks Rookie Faceoff Guide

The Ducks continue their Rookie Faceoff schedule Sunday vs. Colorado in Las Vegas, NV.