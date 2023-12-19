Ducks Reassign Hagg to San Diego

2023-24_ADHC_RosterUpdates_1920x1080

The Ducks have reassigned defenseman Robert Hagg to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Hagg, 28 (2/8/95), has collected 16-47=63 points with 284 penalty minutes (PIM) in 338 career NHL games with Detroit, Florida, Buffalo and Philadelphia. Signed to a one-year contract July 4, 2023, Hagg recorded 1-2=3 points in 15 AHL games with San Diego this season, returning to the Gulls with a team-leading +8 rating.

The 6-2, 210-pound blueliner appeared in 38 games with Detroit in 2022-23, recording 2-5=7 points with 26 PIM while ranking third among Red Wings defensemen in hits (111). Originally selected by Philadelphia in the second round (41st overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Hagg has appeared in 217 career AHL contests with the Gulls, Lehigh Valley and Adirondack, earning 17-36=53 points and 152 PIM. The Uppsala, Sweden native also collected 1-6=7 points with 49 PIM in 77 career Swedish Hockey League (SHL) contests with Modo.

