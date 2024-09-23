'A Really Quality Person' Gudas Ready to Lead the Ducks as Captain

"I've known Radko for a long time," said GM Pat Verbeek, who was part of the Tampa Bay Lightning management crew under Steve Yzerman that selected Gudas in the third round of the 2010 NHL Draft. "Radko plays with emotion. He's an emotional leader. We're a young team and I thought that was important for our team. One of the great things about Radko is it doesn't matter what team he plays for, his teammates love him. And I think that is an incredible asset to have as a leader.

Signed to a three-year contract last July, Gudas quickly earned the respect of his teammates and coaches throughout his first season in Orange County, both with his trademark tenacity on the ice and his less heralded humility and empathy off of it.

"He's one of those guys that I've always admired how hard he plays the game," winger Troy Terry said. "There are a few guys in the league that you're very aware when they're out there and he's one of them, because he plays so hard. We've got a young team and I think he represents what we're trying to build here on the ice. But off the ice, getting to know him as a person, as a dad, he's as good as it gets from top to bottom. We're all happy for him."

"He's just a really quality person off the ice," head coach Greg Cronin added. "You look at his family, his children and his wife, they way he is as a father. I see him interact with his kids. He's just a great dad. You see him on videos and I saw the recent one with his daughter.

"You want somebody like that representing the organization. It's not just about our team, it's about a spokesperson for the organization."