Stadium Series brings back outdoor memories for Devils coach 

In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. Today, ahead of the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series this weekend, we feature New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff.
NEWARK, N.J. -- Lindy Ruff knows what it's like to work as an NHL coach in the great outdoors.
The New Jersey Devils coach was in the same position for the Buffalo Sabres back in 2008, during the first NHL Winter Classic in Buffalo, and was an assistant for the New York Rangers in the 2018 NHL Winter Classic at Citi Field in New York.
He loved every minute of those outdoor games and is looking forward to doing it again when the Devils play the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS2).
"Being one of the first games to be played outside and in a snowstorm at the same time, that was certainly memorable," Ruff said. "I still remember being asked by the press after the game, 'Does (playing outdoors) make it a real hockey game,' and I felt it made it even more real for a lot of guys who, back then, maybe played on outdoor rinks.
"The atmosphere was incredible and then the fact that it started snowing made it like a game you'd never think you'd ever play in again."
The Devils-Flyers game is the first of two outdoor games at MetLife Stadium this weekend. The New York Rangers will play the New York Islanders on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN, SN, TVAS) at the home of the NFL's New York Giants and New York Jets.
Temperatures are expected to be in the low 20s on Saturday night.
"What am I going to wear? Coaches are going to wear the varsity jacket, but I got to figure out some way to keep my head warm," Ruff said. "I got to see what the temperature is like. I usually pick a spot where there's a lot of heat coming out of that bench. I get first choice so that's the spot I usually stand by."
NHL.com caught up with Ruff, who is in his fourth season as Devils coach, to recall his outdoor hockey memories as a teenager and coach, the battle against the Flyers, and the current state of his club.
Growing up in Warburg, Alberta, where did you play outdoor hockey as a youngster?
"We didn't have an outdoor rink but had cattle and a cattle pond that froze over. We played hockey on that. I mean obviously the cattle couldn't drink anymore, so we would shovel that and play. When the hay was not in the top part of the barn in the loft, we would play ball hockey. There wasn't a lot of things to do in that small town. We used a hard sponge puck on the cattle pond. It was like a normal puck, but it was sponge. When we played ball hockey, we rolled up a pair of socks in a ball and then shoved that pair inside another sock and sewed that really tight into a ball that you could shoot really hard. It didn't hurt anybody. I didn't patent it, but I think I should have."