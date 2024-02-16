Stadium Series brings back outdoor memories for Devils coach 

What were your initial thoughts as Sabres coach when told Buffalo would be part of the first Winter Classic and first NHL outdoor hockey game in the United States back in 2008?

"The only thing I was worried about was, 'What is the ice going to be like?' Can they really put together a rink that the ice will hold up? We did have some glitches where it was cold enough that the ice was breaking out and they had to fix some holes, so, really, that was the biggest concern. But they did a great job. I wasn't worried about the cold. I thought the snow gave it an unbelievable atmosphere. I really feel the outdoor game just keeps growing. I mean to sit out there in front of 70,000 people instead of 18,000 ... it's almost like an echo in the stadium. Pretty [darn] cool."

What will you tell your players prior to them heading out to face the Flyers in the Stadium Series game?

"Just to enjoy the experience. You're going to have friends and family there as everyone does, and that's nice. But we know how important those two points are going to be. It isn't a game that you can take for granted and think this is just an outdoor game. The point I'll get across is this will be a great experience, but we need the two points. The ice is the same for them as it is for us. The setting is the same, too. It's just going to come down to the will and compete. But when you kind of peel that back, it's something that you want every player to enjoy, and to make it a moment. When thinking back on this game, you want to say, 'Wow, what a great experience it was to be at MetLife and have a game there.'"

Is there such a thing as home-ice advantage in an outdoor game?

"I've never really thought about somebody having home-ice advantage, to be honest. We lost in a shootout to Pittsburgh and won in Citi Field. When you look at this game, you're not playing in your building ... it's even, really. I think you look at it almost like a Super Bowl-type atmosphere. Neither team gets to play at home. I mean, we played at home (in Buffalo and New York) but it wasn't our rink and I think when you start looking at 60,000 or 70,000 people, you're looking at people from everywhere. You're going to have a huge majority of fans that are going to be visiting fans, a huge majority who just want to be part of the experience, and then we'll have a large number of our Devils' faithful."

Do you remember having any issue communicating with your players due to outside noise or excitement from the fans?

"I thought it was something that was unique because it was kind of thunderous. Sometimes the roar of the fans almost felt delayed. I think we got a little bit of a taste of what it feels like at a football game because now you're in open air and fans are a lot further away. I think it's a great opportunity for all those guys who haven't been involved to feel what that's like."

New Jersey and Philadelphia have split the first two of the four-game regular-season series; the Devils won 4-3 in overtime at Philadelphia on Nov. 30, and the Flyers won 3-2 in overtime at New Jersey on Dec. 19. Why are the games so tight?

"I think the Flyers are a better team this year. They're a really highly competitive team and I think they've proven that from where they are in the standings. They compete really hard and there's a reason they are where they are in the standings. I think they've proven that they are for real. The two previous games were tough, and I expect nothing short of another really hard game."

New Jersey players Erik Haula, Tyler Toffoli and Brendan Smith have each participated in an outdoor game. Do you think you might have them speak to the rest of the team on what to expect?

"I think they automatically share that with their teammates. To have them address it, I don't think I will. Maybe during part of a meeting we'll ask them what they thought of it. What was it like. I'm pretty sure they'll say it was just like every other game, except we have a lot more friends and family around and it cost me more money."

Despite all the injuries they have endured this season, the Devils are still in the hunt to earn a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Do you believe you have a playoff-ready team?

"I do think we're a playoff team. I've got to give our young defensemen credit, though. They really stepped in and played this whole time and really have been impressed with how they've helped keep this going. We've been in tight games that we should have won. Obviously, they helped us win the games we've been in, and they've had learning experiences in some of the games we lost, but we're right there. We got a couple of games in hand on teams ahead of us in the standings and now we've just got to do our job to get to where we want to be."